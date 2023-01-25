Hogwarts Legacy Will Feature 100+ Side Quests

Recently, a handful of content creators were invited to play Hogwarts Legacy in its current state. While the thoughts on the preview are very positive, what is most exciting is getting a closer look at many of the features still shrouded in mystery like the side quests. Here is everything we know about side quests in Hogwarts Legacy.

After learning how long Hogwarts Legacy will take to beat, we have now discovered that Hogwarts Legacy will feature over a hundred side quests. This news is brought to us by Okami Games on Twitter.

Side quests affect the main story and there are 100+ in the game.



— Okami Games (@Okami13_) January 25, 2023

We know that some of the side activities that will be taking up most of our time will be the fantastical beast rescue farm-sim as well as customizing our personal headquarters. We also know that there will be a PlayStation-exclusive quest that features some pretty powerful rewards. Side activities aside, we don’t know much about the side quests.

If we had to guess, we would say that the 100+ side quests available in Hogwarts Legacy will involve working with other students. We hope that there aren’t too many tedious side quests like fetch quests and “follow me” quests.

From the gameplay shared of the preview that many content creators got to experience, we discovered that there will be many side quests to experience in the open world but there will also be many minigames to enjoy.

While Hogwarts Legacy will have many minigames that you can replay whenever you want, many of the beloved games in the movie, like wizard chess and Quidditch, will not be in Hogwarts Legacy. While this is sad since a major draw of playing Hogwarts Legacy is experiencing everything in the Harry Potter books and movies, there will be other minigames and side quests to enjoy.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023