‘No show fee’: Woman sends a $100 Venmo request to a man who stood her up on a date

A woman is said to have sent a $100 Venmo request to a man who stood her up on a date, calling it a “no show fee.” The incident was captured in a TikTok video posted by the woman’s sister, Gab Hearn, and has since sparked a wide debate online about boundaries in modern dating.

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The video shows the woman covering her face while the camera focuses on her phone screen. A pending Venmo request for $100 is visible, addressed to a person named Nicholas, with the note “No show fee” attached to it. The on-screen text in the video reads, “My sister charging a Venmo no-show fee to a man who stood her up is the new standard.” In the post’s description, Hearn added, “Ladies… this is the future.”

The video has reached 89,000 views, and much of the response has been positive. One commenter wrote, “This is savage and I’m here for it!” Another suggested, “I think $250 sounds more fair,” while others floated the idea of requiring a deposit before a first date. One user shared, “I did this, he paid,” and added, “10/10 recommend.”

The no-show charge debate is playing out differently on TikTok and Reddit

Not all viewers were convinced by the footage. One commenter questioned the timing, writing, “Odd that you just happened to be there to film it.” Another TikTok user pushed back on that, arguing, “Film a charge from 6 days prior? Doesn’t seem strange to me. Prob was when they got together next.”

Social media has a way of turning personal moments into unexpected viral situations, much like a Florida woman who found herself in an unplanned predicament after being forced to fly to New York just before a massive snowstorm.

The trend of requesting money back after a bad dating experience extends beyond TikTok. On Reddit, a user shared a similar story about sending a Venmo request to a woman who had ghosted them after they had spent time and money getting to know her.

The user explained their reasoning: “I just felt really frustrated because I spent time/money getting to know her (she spent time but no money) just for her to pretend I don’t exist. If I don’t exist to her now, then she should give me back my money since we were never on a date.” The user later confirmed that they did receive the money back.

The reaction on Reddit was noticeably less supportive than on TikTok. One commenter argued, “If you aren’t willing to just let go of the money you spend on dates regardless of the outcome, than make it abundantly clear to potential partners from the get go, that you won’t be paying.” Another wrote, “Does she retroactively owe you money that you spent of your own free will and choice? Absolutely not.”

A third Reddit user echoed that view, suggesting people should move on and maintain their self-respect rather than seek reimbursement for past dates. Not all stranger interactions end on a sour note, though – one wrong number text that sparked a heartwarming tradition shows how unexpected connections can sometimes turn out beautifully.

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