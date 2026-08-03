House displays ‘Abolish ICE’ and ‘Deport racists’ signs, but one unrelated board appears to be raising eyebrows: ‘Liberalism in a nutshell’

A resident of Maine displayed some political signs in their front yard and driveway, which appear to be gaining attention on social media. Two of the signs presented similar ideas, while the third seemed quite different. Apparently, footage of the house was recorded by a passerby and posted online, attracting attention from people with diverse viewpoints. No homeowner comments were found.

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According to The Nerd Stash, the man, whose name appears to be Zack de la Rouda, per their TikTok profile, shared footage of this house. As seen in the clip, one of the signs reads “Keep the immigrants. Deport the racists,” and the other reads, “Abolish ICE. Keep families together.” While these two signs represent one school of thought, the third seems different, saying: “No turning in driveway.”

In the video, the person recording can be heard taking a sarcastic approach at the third sign. First, they read the first two signs, then turn towards the third sign, where they appear to be mocking the homeowner sarcastically, saying, “But you better not use my driveway to turn around. You better not turn around from my driveway!” He even wrote in the caption of the video: “Some borders matter.”

The combination of signs appears to be raising eyebrows as viewers debate the seemingly conflicting messages

As the video went viral, people shared their opinions in the comments section, with several offering analogies about the situation, considering the narrative ironic while also contradicting it. One commenter stated, “It’s almost as if they expect you to respect THEIR border.” Another one pointed out that ICE is the agency that deports, so how would they deport people (racists) without ICE, as the commenter wrote, “How would they deport racists if there’s no ICE.”

Others didn’t seem quite sarcastic and looked unenthusiastic towards the homeowner, who was displaying these signs simultaneously. As one of the commenters stated, “Liberalism in a nutshell. Lofty big picture sentiments but zero personal contribution.” Another one wrote, “Out of all the dumb arguments y’all make, this is one of the dumbest.”

There’s no sign of confrontation with the homeowner, as the man only talks about the signs. Despite the video attracting attention, the real reason for displaying the sign remains unknown, as the owner has not commented on the situation. Moreover, the incident has not been verified independently.

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