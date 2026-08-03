‘It’s theft of property’: Man claimed club bouncers took his Real ID and wouldn’t return it, but police said it wasn’t theft when he asked for help

A New York man got himself into a situation with a bouncer at a club, who he claimed confiscated his Real ID. The man reportedly turned to police for help, but they told him they could not get his ID back from security. The man recorded his interaction with the police officers and posted it on social media. No comments from the police officers after this incident were found.

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According to The Nerd Stash, the man gives insights into the matter by sharing the confrontation with the officer on TikTok (@chillguy123970). The man asked the police officers how the bouncers could keep his Real ID. As seen in the footage, he also argued with the police officers about whether the bouncers are above the law and whether they could not return it even at the police’s request.

The man argued to the police officers, “You’re telling me they took it. It’s my real ID, and they won’t give it back to me. The f****** nightclub that we were about to go to. It’s theft of property. It’s my real ID.” The officer then can be heard saying that she’s not “gonna repeat” herself, and that’s when the man added, “No, no, get off of me. I wanna know how that makes them above the law that they can take my s*** and not give it back to me because they work here at the venue.”

Viewers criticize the police response, saying officers should have helped recover the man’s ID

As the video gained significant traction, garnering about 4 million views, the audience shared their opinions. Several seemed unenthusiastic about the police not being able to get the man’s ID back. As one of the commenters said, “Cop is 100% incorrect. They stole the ID; he needs to call for a supervisor.” Another one added, “So according to this cop, working at a venue suddenly means theft is allowed? ok bet.”

Others said the person is overreacting, and that venue security might have confiscated it on suspicion that the ID was fake. As one of the commenters stated, “As someone who checks IDs for the government, we CANNOT confiscate IDs if we suspect they’re fake.” It appears that the man kept his resolve and stayed at the venue until he got his ID back. He reportedly stated, “The venue kept trying to have me removed from the property until they gave up and gave me my ID after 2 hours of waiting and trying to get the police to do something.”

Apparently, he also had a flight the following day. The real reason why his ID got confiscated remains unknown, and the incident has not been independently verified.

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