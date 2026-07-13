‘You can sue them’: This Texas Black woman claimed she was denied entry to a local pub, then she saw a white couple walking in

A Texas woman has shared her disappointing experience from a local pub. She claimed that this pub denied her entry multiple times, while others were allowed in without a problem. According to The Nerd Stash, this woman visited The Londoner Pub & Grill in Addison, and she reportedly accused the place of racial discrimination. No comments from the pub were found.

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The woman, Kyela Renee (@1krenee), posted a TikTok that appears to give insights into this matter. She claimed she visited the pub, and a “bald” man told her that it was full. She said, “No problem,” and saw a man walking out of the pub. As a result, Renee said she asked again to get into the pub now but was reportedly denied. On this, the woman mentioned having a “strange” feeling, and then seeing a man who had just parked being allowed inside.

Kyela then described, “Funny, I thought it was full, and so then after he (the bouncer) saw that, I saw he let somebody in, he tells me $5.” The woman then claimed that she was about to pay this amount but stopped. “No, I’m not paying that because you didn’t ask that man.” Following this, when she was leaving the place, she saw a couple, which she described as “Of course, white male, white female.” Walk in without a fee. On this, Renee claimed, “That’s crazy. So, if you’re black, you’re probably not welcome at the Londoner.”

Viewers shared their opinions on the woman’s claims

It appears that Renee was there to watch a soccer game, as her caption says, “Just trying to spread the word to my people about where we aren’t welcome. I was just trying to watch the end of the soccer game.” Her TikTok highlighting the alleged racism incident seemingly went viral, garnering over a million views. As a result, a significant number of users shared their opinions on this matter.

One of them wrote, “You can sue them. Especially, if you have a video of the situation.” While another said, “Why is there so much hate in the world why cant there just be peace.” Apart from these, some seemed to demand proofs and complete context of the story. One questioned, “You have meta glasses on. Show us the entire interaction.” Meanwhile another user claimed, “Yall gotta stop leaving reviews on businesses just on people’s word. There is NO proof in this video.”

As of yet, Renee has not posted a follow-up video to provide more context on her viewers’ demand. Similarly, the pub has not publicly addressed her claims. The incident is not independently verified.

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