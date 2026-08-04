Burger King rewards superfan who visited every France restaurant, but leaves him one more challenge

Some food challenges end with a trophy. Others come with an unexpected twist that sends fans back to square one. One Burger King enthusiast in France found that out after completing a mission most people would never even attempt.

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After visiting every Burger King restaurant across mainland France, the fan decided to ask the fast-food chain if his dedication deserved a reward. The company did respond, but its answer came with one final challenge that could cost far more than a few burgers, Dexerto reported.

What looked like the perfect ending quickly turned into another adventure. Instead of simply handing over a prize, Burger King pointed out one destination the superfan had yet to visit.

Turns out Burger King still had one more stop waiting for him

On July 30, X user Swelez shared a map showing what he called his Burger King “Tour de France.” According to his post, he had successfully visited every Burger King location across mainland France.

Bonjour @BurgerKingFR

Est-ce qu’il serait possible d’obtenir quelques avantages pour avoir réalisé l’exploit d’avoir fait le Tour de France de vos restos ? pic.twitter.com/KXsu9xuKnU — Swelez (@Swelez_) July 30, 2026

He then reached out to Burger King France with a simple request. “Would it be possible to get some perks?” he asked after completing the nationwide challenge.

Burger King has also been at the center of other customer conversations in recent weeks. Recently, the chain’s new combo prices sparked debate as diners compared today’s costs with those from years ago.

Burger King France eventually replied and congratulated him for the achievement. However, the company also noticed that one part of French territory was missing from his map.

Instead of offering a straightforward prize, Burger King proposed a new challenge. The chain offered Swelez one free Whopper meal at every Burger King restaurant on Réunion Island, a French territory in the Indian Ocean.

There was one major catch. Burger King confirmed that flights and accommodation would not be included. That meant Swelez would have to pay for the long-distance trip himself before claiming the free meals.

Rather than immediately planning the journey, Swelez turned to his followers for help. “If there are some bros in Réunion…” he joked while encouraging locals to finish the challenge on his behalf.

His unusual road trip also sparked questions about his health. Many people wondered how eating at so many Burger King locations had affected him physically. In another post, Swelez revealed that he weighs 123 pounds, showing that the burger-filled adventure had not dramatically changed his weight.

The chain has also drawn attention over individual customer experiences. Recently, a Florida man claimed he opened a Burger King chicken wrap on camera after discovering what he believed was not chicken inside.

For now, it remains unclear whether he will personally travel to Réunion Island to complete Burger King’s final challenge.

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