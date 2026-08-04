Liam Payne’s final day reconstructed through sworn statements from two women at the hotel

The questions surrounding Liam Payne’s tragic death have never truly gone away. Since the former One Direction star died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024, investigators have continued piecing together what happened during his final hours. Nearly two years later, another crucial chapter has emerged through sworn testimony from two women who spent time with him that morning.

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The latest statements paint a troubling picture of Payne’s condition in the hours leading up to his death. Their accounts describe erratic behavior, emotional moments, and a series of incidents inside his hotel room that investigators are now considering alongside existing evidence.

According to Bored Panda, the testimonies offer another important piece of the ongoing investigation. They also add context to toxicology findings, criminal charges, and the unanswered questions that remain as authorities in Argentina and the UK continue their respective proceedings.

The new testimony fills in some missing pieces

Payne had arrived in Buenos Aires 16 days before his death while waiting for his US visa renewal. During the first two weeks, he was reportedly sober and spending time with girlfriend Kate Cassidy and Argentine businessman Rogelio Nores. After Cassidy flew to Miami on October 14 and Nores also left, his behavior reportedly changed.

Liam Payne’s final chaotic hours in hotel room revealed in sworn statements of call girls



Liam Payne allegedly descended into a spiral of drink and drugs in his final hours, according to sex workers who spent time with the One Direction star.



Payne was just 31 when he fell to… pic.twitter.com/5eSY4oRhhv — Red Umbrella Club (@redumbrellaclub) August 3, 2026

The report states Payne was asked to leave the five-star Park Hyatt after allegedly damaging his room and arguing with staff. He then checked into CasaSur Palermo Hotel. On the morning of October 16, escorts Aldana Serrano and Lucila Goitea were reportedly hired to spend time with him.

As investigators continue piecing together Payne’s final hours through witness testimony and forensic evidence, similar efforts have been underway in other high-profile disappearances. Authorities are also reconstructing the last known movements of Nolan Wells after he vanished during a Fourth of July trip and was last seen with someone who has yet to be identified.

The women claimed Payne could not pay the agreed $5,000 because he had no cash. They alleged he offered his £30,000 Rolex instead. When they refused, he reportedly smashed it. One woman recalled, “We only wanted money.” She also claimed Payne punched the hotel television several times. Another statement said, “He didn’t care about the money,” before describing how he damaged the TV to show he could replace everything.

The women also alleged Payne got on his knees and begged them to stay. They claimed he said money did not make him happy. According to their testimony, he sang his own songs, asked for illegal substances, and later apologized when they returned around 4 p.m. to collect belongings. Payne fell from his balcony at approximately 5:07 p.m.

Toxicology reports later confirmed Payne had drugs, alcohol, and a powerful sedative in his system. Hotel worker Ezequiel Pereyra, 22, and waiter Braian Paiz, 26, have both been charged over allegedly supplying the substances. Both deny the allegations and are scheduled to stand trial on December 1.

Questions surrounding Payne’s final moments are part of a broader focus on unresolved investigations. Elsewhere, police in Manchester have said the circumstances surrounding a man who died after falling from a city-center building remain unexplained as inquiries continue.

The report also notes that Payne’s UK inquest remains delayed. At a May 7 pre-inquest hearing, Senior Coroner Crispin Butler said, “No further disclosure of evidence” had been received from Argentina since January. The review has now been adjourned until at least December 1 as Payne’s family continues waiting for answers. He is survived by his son, Bear, who was seven years old when his father died.

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