‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 is in the works, and the production team urges fans to ‘give our cast and crew the space they need’

The cameras are officially rolling for the second season of Heated Rivalry, but the production team is dealing with a brand new challenge that they did not face during the first season. While the massive success of the show has created a wave of excitement, the team is now asking fans to maintain their distance from active filming locations to ensure the production runs smoothly, Reality Tea reported.

Recommended Videos

This series quickly exploded in popularity. During the filming of the first season, the project flew under the radar, and the team did not have to worry about crowds or interruptions. Everything changed once the show landed on HBO Max.

The series, which focuses on a romance set in the high-stakes world of hockey, clearly struck a chord with viewers. The numbers are truly impressive, as the first season reportedly brought in 10.6 million viewers for every episode. By the time the finale arrived on December 26, the show had seen a massive 300% increase in viewership compared to the premiere week.

Because of this surge in fame, creator Jacob Tierney is now managing a much more public set in Toronto

Tierney recently addressed the situation directly to make sure everyone is on the same page. Jacob said, “To our incredible fans and everyone who’s been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm, and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more ‘Heated Rivalry,’ please help us in making it the best it can be.”

He added, “If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best. We promise it’ll be worth the wait! Your ‘Heated Rivalry’ Family,”

This request is all about keeping the production environment focused and professional. When you have a hit show, it is easy to understand why fans want to catch a glimpse of the action, but it is clear that the team needs some breathing room to maintain the quality that made the first season such a success.

The production team is currently working through the filming process in Toronto, and the show is reportedly eyeing an April 2027 premiere.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy