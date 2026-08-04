Ariana Grade pulls out of West End debut, and she cites ‘endless public scrutiny’ over her weight loss as the reason

Ariana Grande is stepping away from the spotlight and has officially pulled out of her upcoming West End debut. Her representative confirmed this news on Sunday, noting that the singer plans to take a break from public-facing work once she wraps up her current touring commitments, People reported.

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This decision comes as the singer continues her Eternal Sunshine tour. Her representative shared, “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.” The statement further explained that she is looking forward to finishing the tour on a positive note, both healthily and happily, before taking a much-deserved break from the intense public scrutiny she has been facing.

The singer was originally slated to star in a revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical, Sunday in the Park with George, at London’s Barbican Centre next summer. She was set to perform alongside her Wicked co-star, Jonathan Bailey. With this announcement, it is confirmed that she is exiting the production entirely.

The scrutiny surrounding her weight intensified following the release of her music video for Petal

In the video, she appears in a Grease-inspired look featuring black leggings, an off-the-shoulder top, and a scarf. Shortly after the video dropped, social media users began commenting on her physical appearance. Some users expressed that they felt allowed to be concerned for her health, while others made comments about her being extremely thin. One person remarked that her “bones are literally popping out” and visible in the footage.

Ariana Grande to Take ‘Step Back From Visibility’ After Tour Ends Amid ‘Public Scrutiny,’ Drops Out of ‘Sunday in the Park With George’ Musical https://t.co/HBI0emDBN3 — Variety (@Variety) August 2, 2026

Despite these comments, those close to the situation are pushing back against the speculation. A source close to the singer defended her, stating, “She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.” It is a top-tier level of performance to maintain, and this perspective highlights the disconnect between the public commentary and the reality of her professional life.

This is not the first time the singer has had to address the way people talk about her body. Last November, she encouraged fans to be cautious about making what she described as dangerous body-shaming comments. She previously shared her thoughts on this issue in a 2024 interview for her Wicked: For Good press, which she later reposted to her Instagram Stories. During that interview, she discussed how difficult it is to shield yourself from the noise when you are young and hearing all kinds of things.

She noted that commenting on someone’s appearance is uncomfortable regardless of the scale. She compared it to family gatherings, saying, “Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone’s granny says, ‘Oh, my God, you look skinnier! What happened?’ or ‘You look heavier! What happened?'” She also emphasized that there is a level of acceptance in society that should not exist when it comes to commenting on others’ looks, health, or how they present themselves.

Her representative made it clear that she has truly enjoyed the experience, stating, “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

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