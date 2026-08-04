‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is breaking all sorts of historical box office records, and its $46 million Monday is the latest one

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially tearing through the history books, securing the biggest Monday ever at the domestic box office with a massive $47 million, Deadline reported. This performance is an incredible feat for the Sony and Marvel Studios production, especially since early estimates had it sitting just north of $46 million.

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By hitting this number, the film has easily surpassed the previous record holder, which was Black Panther. That 2018 hit brought in $40.15 million during the Presidents’ Day holiday. The next closest contender was Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $40.1 million on December 21, 2015.

The momentum behind this release is clearly not slowing down. With this latest haul, the four-day total for Brand New Day has climbed to $407 million. While it is currently the third highest-grossing movie stateside for 2026, it is chasing down some heavy hitters. Toy Story 5 leads the pack with $463.3 million, followed by Super Mario Galaxy Movie at $429.8 million. Meanwhile, Universal’s The Odyssey has also managed to cross the $400 million mark, sitting at $405 million to round out the top four films at the domestic box office so far this year.

The production team, led by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, has a massive hit on their hands

Looking at the current trajectory, it wouldn’t be shocking if the sequel posts the biggest second weekend ever. To claim that top spot, it would need to beat the $149.2 million record set by The Force Awakens during its sophomore domestic frame. Avengers: Endgame currently holds the second best second weekend at the domestic box office with $147.3 million, so the competition is stiff.

#SpiderManBrandNewDay just joined the billion-dollar club. Sony Pictures announced that the superhero movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya has grossed $1.05 billion in its first six days. #THRNews pic.twitter.com/Dhf8FaMoog — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 4, 2026

Beyond the domestic numbers, the film is dominating on a global scale. Brand New Day has officially become the second fastest movie to pass $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The only film to reach that milestone faster was Avengers: Endgame, which pulled off a $1.22 billion global opening.

This success makes Brand New Day the fourth movie of 2026 to cross the $1 billion threshold worldwide. It joins a prestigious list that already includes Toy Story 5, Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Michael. The Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film is proving that audiences are still flocking to theaters for big high-energy experiences.

Given how fast it reached the billion-dollar mark, there is plenty of reason to believe the records will keep falling as the weeks go on.

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