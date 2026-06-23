‘Toy Story 5’ scores best Monday of 2026 so far, after breaking the opening weekend record for the Pixar franchise

Toy Story 5 is officially setting the pace for the 2026 box office after pulling in an impressive $17.3M this past Monday at the domestic box office, Deadline reported. This result officially marks the strongest Monday performance we have seen so far this year, successfully outpacing the $16.8M brought in by the first Monday of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which occurred on April 6.

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The numbers are genuinely staggering when you look at the broader context of recent releases. The film also managed to clear the $16.4M earned on Memorial Day Monday by the Disney/Lucasfilm production Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

With these figures in the bank, the four-day running total for this fifth installment, which was directed by Andrew Stanton, has climbed to $177M across the United States and Canada. It is clear that audiences are flocking to see Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear return to the big screen to face off against their most modern rival yet, a tablet computer.

Toy Story 5‘s success is not limited to the domestic market

Disney Entertainment Studios Chairman Alan Bergman shared his thoughts on the success, stating, “Toy Story has been breaking ground since it first hit the screen more than 30 years ago, and it’s wonderful to see Toy Story 5 continuing that tradition and connecting with audiences around the world to deliver the biggest opening for the franchise and the biggest of this year as well.”

He added, “Thanks to all the fans, and congratulations to our filmmakers, Andrew Stanton, Kenna Harris, and Lindsey Collins, and the Pixar team led by Pete Docter and Jim Morris, as well as our fantastic marketing and distribution teams who have helped us reach this milestone debut.”

Disney/Pixar’s ‘Toy Story 5’ had a great Monday with $17.3M at the domestic box office.



So great that it’s the best Monday we’ve seen so far at the 2026 box office.



The running four-day cume on the Andrew Stanton directed animated fifthquel is $177M in U.S./Canada.



Full… pic.twitter.com/t1VztA7yEF — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 23, 2026

When we look at the historical data for June theatrical releases, this Monday performance ranks as the fifth best ever. It sits behind some absolute heavy hitters, including Jurassic World, which brought in $25.3M on June 15, 2015, and Incredibles 2, which earned $23.6M on June 18, 2018. Inside Out 2 also sits ahead with $22.4M from June 17, 2024, followed by Finding Dory, which pulled in $19.5M on June 20, 2016. Because of this, Toy Story 5 currently holds the record for the fourth-best Monday in June for an animated feature.

The global picture is just as bright, as the film racked up the franchise’s best-ever opening weekend with global ticket sales exceeding $300M. The movie brought in more than $160M in North America and over $150M internationally during its debut.

This is a massive win for Disney and Pixar, especially considering the studio has faced a series of challenges in recent years with titles like Elio and the Toy Story spin-off Lightyear underperforming at the box office. With a production budget estimated at $250M, the studio needs to keep this momentum going to cover marketing costs and reach that sweet spot of profitability, though Pixar films have a long history of comfortably recouping their budgets.

Looking ahead, there is little doubt that Toy Story 5 will retain the number one spot during its second weekend. It is expected to tower over the release of the Warner Bros/DC Studio film Supergirl, which is projected to open in the neighborhood of $50M. Analysts are currently estimating a drop of 40% to 45%, which would put the second weekend between $88M and $96M. While Inside Out 2 currently holds the record for the best second weekend for an animated movie at $101.2M, it will be fascinating to see how high this new entry can climb.

Meanwhile, other films are still holding their own in the market. Focus Features and Blumhouse Atomic Monster’s Obsession is showing real staying power, hitting the number two spot on Monday with an estimated $2.3M. It now has a running total of $217.4M in its sixth week. It is worth noting that the Curry Barker-directed film is not yet available on PVOD, despite a common perception that it can already be purchased or rented on digital platforms.

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