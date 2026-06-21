‘Toy Story 5’ shot up to $71 million on opening day, and it’s poised to earn as high as $175 million through the weekend

Toy Story 5 has officially taken over the box office, pulling in a massive $71 million on its opening day from 4,425 North American theaters, Variety reported. It is a huge start for the latest installment in the franchise, and it looks like it is easily on track to beat the opening weekend record currently held by Toy Story 4, which earned $120 million.

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Most estimates have the film landing around $150 million for the full weekend, though some forecasters are even pushing that number as high as $175 million. This is a vital win for the studio, especially since the movie carries a production budget of $250 million on top of significant marketing costs.

In this outing, Buzz, Woody, and Jessie find themselves facing off against an edutainment smart tablet called Lilypad. The story centers on this device threatening to take over the playtime they share with Bonnie. The voice cast is stacked, with Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack returning to their iconic roles. They are joined by a fresh group of newcomers, including Greta Lee, Keanu Reeves, Craig Robinson, Alan Cumming, Conan O’Brien, and Bad Bunny.

It is always fun to see how these big franchises continue to evolve

While Toy Story 5 is dominating the charts, other films are having a very different experience at the cinema. The A24 release The Death of Robin Hood had a rough start, finishing in eighth place with only $1.1 million on opening day across 1,782 theaters.

The film, which is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, follows the legendary outlaw as he fights for salvation following a life of crime. It stars Hugh Jackman in the titular role alongside Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Jade Croot, and Katie Breen. It is projected to bring in about $2.5 million through the weekend.

Pixar's 'Toy Story 5' lassos biggest opening weekend in franchise history with $160 million haul https://t.co/g8jYhkgq3e — CNBC (@CNBC) June 21, 2026

Meanwhile, other movies are continuing their runs. Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day landed in second place, bringing in $4.9 million on Friday. This alien conspiracy thriller is heading into its second weekend and is expected to collect $17.2 million by Sunday. This represents a 61% drop from its opening, bringing its North American total to $78.4 million. Given that Universal spent $115 million on production and another $80 million on marketing, the studio is certainly watching these numbers closely.

Third place is currently held by the horror-thriller Obsession from Focus Features. It is clearly still resonating with audiences as it enters its sixth weekend, pulling in $4.7 million on Friday. It is expected to collect $14 million through the weekend, which would bring its domestic total to an impressive $215 million. Many believe it to be an astonishing feat when you realize the film was produced for only about $1 million.

Rounding out the top five, A24’s Backrooms secured fourth place with $2.4 million on Friday. It is projected to reach $7.4 million by Sunday, which would bring its domestic total to $175 million after four weekends. Finally, Paramount’s Scary Movie took the fifth spot with $2.1 million. It is expected to bring in $6.6 million through the weekend, pushing its domestic total to about $97 million after three weekends in theaters.

It is quite the busy time at the movies, and it will be interesting to see if Toy Story 5 keeps this momentum going through the rest of the year.

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