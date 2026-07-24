Viking ship owner alleges Universal hasn’t paid $6,000 bill for damage even after ‘The Odyssey’ made $264m on opening weekend

The Swedish owners of the Viking longship replica Glad av Gillberga are still waiting for a $6,000 payment for repairs after the vessel sustained damage during the filming of the Hollywood blockbuster The Odyssey, as reported by The Guardian. While the film has already pulled in a massive $264m during its opening weekend, the nonprofit Vikingaleden association in Värmland says it feels left behind by the production giant.

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The Glad av Gillberga is a piece of maritime history in its own right, having successfully navigated the North Sea, the Baltic, and even made a voyage to Canada over its nearly thirty years of service. It is based on a wreck discovered in the Roskilde fjord in Denmark dating back to around 1040. When the ship was drafted to serve as an escort vessel in the flotilla for the Christopher Nolan epic, its owners expected a professional partnership.

According to the association, Universal promised to cover the costs of any repairs the ship required after its six-month stint on set. The vessel reportedly returned with significant damage, specifically to the mast and the stern. Vikingaleden handled the repair work themselves using volunteer labor, but they invoiced the studio for the necessary materials.

Peter Olausson, the chair of the association, expressed his frustration that the payment never arrived despite the film’s success

“We are only charging for the material cost, not the labour,” Olausson said. “Of course Universal can afford this $6,000. We feel forgotten.” It is a tough situation for the 200-member group that operates the local Viking village and museum. While a $6,000 bill might be a drop in the bucket for a production with a $250m budget, it is a substantial amount for a nonprofit organization.

Owner of Viking ship used in The Odyssey says studio has not paid bill for damage.

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Olausson noted that the ship is currently back in operation, but he remains firm that the studio has failed to honor their original agreement. “The agreement was that we would fix it and get financially reimbursed,” he stated.

The production of The Odyssey was an intense experience for the crews involved. The main ship featured in the film was the 35-metre-long Norwegian replica named Draken Harald Hårfagre. Björn Ahlander, the Swedish captain of that vessel, described the filming process around Greek and Italian islands as quite demanding for the 30-person crew. He told the broadcaster SVT: “We rebuilt the ship into an ancient Greek ship. We removed the tents and all the modern things and had an open deck that we lived on during this time. It was quite tough.”

Universal has responded to the claims by asserting that they have already addressed the financial side of the partnership. A spokesperson for the studio said: “Our records show that all invoices relating to the Glad av Gillberga were paid in full, including repairs. The studio and the production have contacted the association to clear up any misunderstanding.”

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