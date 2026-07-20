Nolan says it will be ‘at least’ three years until he makes another movie after The Odyssey: ‘I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina’

Christopher Nolan is taking a significant break from the director’s chair, confirming that it will be at least three years before he helms another film following his work on The Odyssey. The director recently shared in a Today interview that the production pushed him to his absolute breaking point, leading to this planned hiatus.

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“I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody’s stamina, I think,” Nolan said. “I mean, it’s ‘The Odyssey,’ of course it should be difficult. We’re not doing the job right making a film of ‘The Odyssey’ if it doesn’t seem difficult.”

The production was notable for its technical ambition, as the entire movie was captured using IMAX cameras. This was a massive undertaking for the crew, but Nolan felt the scale of the source material demanded such a rigorous approach. He recalled his conversation with the team at Imax before the cameras started rolling, noting, “If ever we are going to fulfill this dream of shooting the entire movie that way, this is the one. This is ‘The Odyssey.’”

Nolan’s The Odyssey was filmed in 91 days

It is easy to see why he felt this way, as the story of Odysseus and his long, treacherous journey home following the Trojan War is a massive epic that deserves a grand visual scope. The film features a massive ensemble cast, with Matt Damon taking on the lead role of Odysseus. He is joined by a star-studded lineup including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron.

Christopher Nolan Says It Will Be 'At Least' Three Years Until He Makes Another Movie After 'The Odyssey' Pushed the 'Limits of My Own Stamina' https://t.co/r0J6kn2GP6 — Variety (@Variety) July 18, 2026

Despite the grueling nature of the shoot, Nolan remains firm in his belief that the effort was necessary to create something meaningful. He has been vocal about his frustration with the current state of blockbuster filmmaking, arguing that studios are playing it too safe when they should be pushing boundaries. He believes that playing it safe is actually a losing strategy in the long run because viewers are consistently looking for fresh, innovative experiences.

“If you’re really interested in movies and the history of movies, the one thing you see absolutely is that you have to take risks to succeed. The biggest risk of all is to play it safe,” Nolan said. “That’s what, consistently in mainstream movies, doesn’t work. The audience is looking for something new.”

It is refreshing to see a director of his caliber prioritize the artistic integrity of a project over the ease of production. While fans will certainly miss seeing his work on the big screen for the next few years, the dedication he put into The Odyssey suggests that the wait will likely be worth it. If he needs a few years to recover from the exhaustion of such an ambitious production, he has certainly earned that time off.

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