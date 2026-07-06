”Why does he keep cutting?’: Tom Holland though Christopher Nolan hated his performance on ‘The Odyssey’ set, but it was for something else entirely

Tom Holland recently revealed that he spent his first day on the set of The Odyssey convinced that director Christopher Nolan was unhappy with his acting, Fandango reported (via Variety). The actor shared that he kept hearing the director call cut repeatedly, which left him worried that his performance was not meeting expectations. It turns out that the confusion was not about talent at all, but rather the technical constraints of the equipment being used on set.

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“Working with IMAX cameras for the first time is an experience. It is unlike anything I have ever seen before, and I didn’t know that it only ran for three minutes. So, I remember you would continue cutting, and I was with Jon [Bernthal], like, ‘Why does he keep cutting? Why does he keep doing that?’” Holland stated.

Holland admitted that he began questioning himself during those early takes. He was genuinely concerned that the director did not like what he and his co-star were doing. “And in my head, I was like, ‘Does he not like what we’re doing? What is happening?’ And then, I remember it was actually [stunt coordinator] George Cottle that was like, ‘No, no, no, there’s only three minutes in the mag.’ I was like, ‘Oh, thank god.’ I thought I was totally s—ting the bed in this scene.”

Holland feared he was failing to deliver what was needed for the scene

Once the misunderstanding was cleared up, Holland realized that the frequent interruptions were simply a necessity of the filming process. IMAX cameras are notoriously complex and require frequent reloading, which explains why the production had to stop every few minutes. It is easy to see why an actor might feel self-conscious when the cameras stop rolling so often, but it is a relief to know that the footage was likely perfectly fine.

Despite that initial anxiety, Holland has nothing but praise for the production. He recently shared that the project was the best experience he has ever had on a film set. He specifically pointed to the collaborative environment created by Nolan and producer Emma Thomas.

“Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure. To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I’ve ever had,” Holland added.

Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, who is portrayed by Matt Damon. The film features a massive ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth and John Leguizamo.

Fans can look forward to seeing the final result when the movie hits theaters on July 17.

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