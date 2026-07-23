Sacha Baron Cohen’s secret movie now has a name: ‘Ali G: Who Iz I?’ And it’s releasing this October

Sacha Baron Cohen is bringing his iconic character back to the big screen with a new film titled Ali G: Who Iz I? The movie is officially scheduled for a wide theatrical release on October 23, and it marks a major milestone as the feature directorial debut for the three-time Oscar nominee. Amazon MGM Studios is handling the distribution for this project.

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It is notable to see another wide release hitting theaters this fall, especially after the recent shift of J.J. Abrams and Warner Bros title The Great Beyond to 2027. You can expect some serious competition at the box office, as the film is set to go up against the Warner Bros and DC project Clayface, as well as the Sony film Klara and the Sun. That latter project is directed by Taika Waititi and stars Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, so the late October window is shaping up to be quite busy for moviegoers.

This project represents a reunion between Cohen and Amazon MGM Studios. The studio previously worked with the actor on the Borat sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. That movie was released on Prime during the pandemic in October 2020, back when many cinemas were shuttered. It was a massive success that landed Oscar nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Maria Bakalova. The film is also remembered for the moment where Cohen’s character, Borat, fooled President Donald Trump’s associate Rudy Giuliani.

An Ali G return has been in the rumors for a while

The rumors about a secret, man-on-the-street style project had been swirling for a while, especially after Cohen was spotted at Wimbledon wearing his full Ali G rapper regalia. It is exciting to see that the project is finally out in the open.

Ali G has a long history, first appearing on Channel 4’s The 11 O’Clock Show in 1998. He eventually moved into his own series, Da Ali G Show, which gained significant traction on HBO during the early 2000s. Throughout his career, the character has interviewed a wide range of public figures, including President Donald Trump and UN Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Ali G has made the leap to feature films. He starred in the 2002 movie Ali G Indahouse, which earned over 23 million dollars internationally, though it did not receive a domestic release at the time.

Cohen later reached new heights on the big screen with his 2006 film Borat, which brought in 262.5 million dollars globally.

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