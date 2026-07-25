Alan Ritchson was promoting his new film Motor City, but the interview turned into a rant about Trump and the Epstein files

Actor Alan Ritchson, known for starring in Prime Video’s Reacher, used a promotional interview for his new film Motor City to voice frustration over President Donald Trump’s alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein and the handling of related government files. The comments were made during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

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Ritchson is currently promoting several projects, including Motor City, War Machine, Runner, and The Man with the Bag, according to Brobible. The fourth season of Jack Reacher is also scheduled to premiere on August 12.

Motor City opened in select theaters on Friday, July 24, and also stars Shailene Woodley, Pablo Schreiber, Ben Foster, and Ben McKenzie.

Ritchson referenced Trump’s mentions in the released Epstein documents

Trump was allegedly named more than 1,000 times across roughly three million Jeffrey Epstein-related documents that were released by the government this year. The report also referenced other unconfirmed connections, including a birthday letter that Trump allegedly sent to Epstein, which was published by The Wall Street Journal.

"Reacher" star Alan Ritchson calls President Trump a "f**king rapist" in a tirade about the Epstein files.



"That b*tch has the keys to the nuclear codes. He's, like, all up into 13-year-olds. Like, dude, what? Go to jail.” pic.twitter.com/7EqEWfFUBW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 24, 2026

During the podcast appearance, Ritchson expressed anger over what he described as delays in releasing the Epstein files. “Yeah, about the way things are and the abuses that are happening, the Epstein files, the f** Epstein files! Godd** it! Where are they? It’s a f** law, bitch. Show it. You f** pedophiles!” Ritchson said, as quoted in the report.

He continued by acknowledging his own language, saying, “I shouldn’t say ‘f**’ because I’m a Christian, and people are gonna be like, ‘How can you say f**?’ Because that is something that should make you want to say ‘f**.'”

Ritchson added, “Sorry, God, I’m sweating now. This is my f** politics, dude. I would f** railroad these f**. I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds. f** move out of the way. I don’t care what room they’re in, bitch move. Give me the f** manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files.”

The actor then referred directly to Trump, connecting the president’s access to nuclear launch codes with his alleged ties to Epstein. “Don’t you want to see what’s in there so that we can hold people accountable? These f** rapists. We’re just cool with it,” Ritchson said, according to the podcast interview. “That b** has the keys to the nuclear codes. He’s like all up into 13-year-olds. Like dude, what? Go to jail.”

The release of the files has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and administration officials in the months since. Vice President JD Vance, for instance, addressed the Epstein files controversy and acknowledged that the administration’s communication around the rollout fell short, while rejecting claims that the confusion reflected an effort to withhold information.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi has also faced questions over the release. She previously testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee and defended her handling of the files’ release, acknowledging that redaction errors occurred during the process while maintaining that the department remained committed to transparency.

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