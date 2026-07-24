Noah Kahan fans are going viral for the wrong reason, and it’s for using concert seats as toilets despite the artist’s pleas not to

Noah Kahan fans are currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons as reports emerge of concertgoers using their assigned seats as toilets instead of heading to the bathroom. It is a bizarre and frankly gross trend that has left many attendees dealing with ruined personal belongings and a sour experience at what should be a top-tier live music event, Dexerto reported.

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The New England-born artist is currently in the middle of his The Great Divide world tour, which includes stops across North America, Europe, Australia, Mexico, and New Zealand. While most people are just trying to enjoy the music, the behavior of some individuals in the crowd has become a major point of contention. Following the July 19 show in New York, the atmosphere shifted from excitement to frustration for many. Fans who attended the concert described the performance itself as a 10/10 experience, but the conduct of those around them completely ruined the night.

One attendee took to Threads to vent about the situation after their own property was caught in the crossfire. “The woman who turned Section 125 into a restroom: 0/10. My biohazard urine-soaked purse and everything inside it skipped the ride home and went straight into a Citi Field trash can,” the fan wrote. They went on to express their deep frustration by stating, “Spending $1,000 on tickets wasn’t supposed to end with replacing my belongings due a feral creature turning a section into her personal toilet.”

This was not an isolated incident at that venue

Other concertgoers shared similar accounts on Reddit, confirming that the issue was widespread in that specific section. One user noted, “Everyone in our section (125) was pretty patient with their rude/obnoxious shenanigans until one girl literally pulled down her shorts and just peed! The poor people in front of them got their stuff ruined.”

Noah Kahan fans are using their concert seats as toilets despite him begging them not to



One woman at a show allegedly peed right at her seat, soaking an innocent bystander's purse in urine pic.twitter.com/SQzN2p2A4N — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 23, 2026

The reaction online was swift and harsh. Commenters were left questioning the behavior of their fellow fans, with some writing, “WTF is wrong with people????” and “People have gone f—ing feral I literally do not understand.”

Noah Kahan himself has addressed this behavior directly, attempting to discourage fans from skipping the restroom. He took to X to plead with his audience, writing, “If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao.”

It is a sad state of affairs when an artist has to issue a public service announcement just to ensure their fans use the facilities provided at a venue. Missing a song or a support act is a common conundrum for anyone at a concert, but most people recognize that holding it in or taking a quick break is far better than the alternative.

This issue of concert etiquette seems to be broader than just one artist. Olivia Rodrigo has also mentioned that she is aware of fans wearing adult diapers during her shows because she can actually smell them while she is performing on stage.

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