Charlize Theron sparks debate after admitting she couldn’t stop looking at married co-star Matt Damon

Charlize Theron has sparked debate online after candidly admitting she found herself staring at her married co-star Matt Damon while promoting their new film, The Odyssey. During the film’s world premiere in London, Theron was asked about the physical transformation Damon underwent for Christopher Nolan’s latest project, according to VT.

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Responding with a laugh, Theron revealed, “I’ve seen him without all of that suit on,” before admitting she caught herself staring at him. She quickly acknowledged that the moment felt inappropriate, joking that she probably should not be looking at him that way because he is married. Even so, she couldn’t help praising his impressive physique, calling his appearance amazing.

The moment has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers seeing it as harmless banter between longtime co-stars while others questioned whether the comments crossed a line. Theron stars as Calypso opposite Damon’s Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which opened in theaters last week.

It’s easy to see why Charlize’s candid admission has sparked such divided reactions

This isn’t the first time Theron and Damon have shared the screen. The pair previously appeared together alongside Will Smith in The Legend of Bagger Vance back in 2000. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Theron said reuniting with Damon on The Odyssey felt emotional after so many years apart.

She recalled turning to Damon during their first scene together and realizing that twenty-five years had passed since they first worked together. According to Theron, the reunion brought back memories of their earlier collaboration and made the experience feel especially meaningful.

Theron also spoke warmly about Damon beyond his performance. She described him as one of her favorite people to work with and praised him for the kind of person he is off-screen. She added that everyone involved with the production was excited to see him take on the role of Odysseus because she believed no one else could have played the character as convincingly.

Damon has been married to Luciana Barroso since 2005. Together they share three daughters, and Damon also adopted Barroso’s daughter from a previous relationship, making them a family of six.

Since Theron’s remarks circulated online, reactions have remained divided. Some people viewed her comments as playful admiration between close colleagues who have known each other for decades, while others felt the jokes were inappropriate because Damon is married.

Neither Damon nor his wife has publicly responded to Theron’s remarks as of publication, and Theron has not made any additional comments beyond what she said at the London premiere.

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