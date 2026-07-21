Sharon Stone says she is now living a drug-free life after making two deeply personal health decisions that even surprised her doctors. The actress revealed that she stopped taking one of the medications prescribed after her near-fatal stroke in 2001, despite being advised not to. According to TMZ, Stone said the process was anything but easy and that it took her around four and a half months to get through the withdrawal.

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After coming off the medication, Stone decided to give up marijuana as well. She said quitting cannabis left her feeling sick for about a month, prompting her to speak with her neurologist. Stone believes today’s marijuana products contain far more additives than the natural cannabis she remembers from decades ago. She added that her neurologist told her he had seen patients experience serious complications linked to marijuana use.

Stone’s health journey has been shaped by the life-changing stroke and nine-day brain hemorrhage she suffered in 2001. The medical emergency forced her to relearn how to walk, talk and read, and the recovery stretched over several years. The actress said she now feels she has finally reclaimed her life over the past year.

I didn’t expect giving up marijuana to be only part of the story

Stone explained that becoming healthier involved more than just quitting marijuana. She said stepping away from both cannabis and her stroke medication marked a major turning point in her life, even though the decision to stop the prescribed medication went against her doctor’s recommendations. She described the withdrawal as one of the most difficult experiences she has faced.

Sharon Stone opens up about quitting weed after being prescribed multiple medications following her near-fatal 2001 stroke:



"I got off one of my medications that I was on for my stroke last September, and they said I couldn’t go off of it. They said, ‘You can’t go off of it. You… pic.twitter.com/eDQyLPZ9Z8 — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026

Similar debates about personal health decisions and medical advice have played out publicly before, including a case where Donald Trump said he would not reduce his daily aspirin dosem despite his doctors’ recommendation.

Now in a different stage of her life, Stone is focusing on returning to the creative work she loves. Variety reports that she is spending more time painting and modeling and is also planning to appear on Broadway, although she has not shared any details about the upcoming project.

Looking back, Stone described the past year as a period of personal renewal. She credited her decision to leave both substances behind as part of a broader change in how she approaches her health and well-being. While she did not say whether she would ever return to either marijuana or the medication, she made it clear that, for now, she considers this chapter of her life a fresh start.

As Stone continues focusing on her health and creative work, her comments also arrive at a time when questions about medical guidance are becoming increasingly common online. Concerns have been growing over AI-generated doctors and health influencers appearing across social media platforms, highlighting the challenge many people face in deciding which health advice to trust.

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