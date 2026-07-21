Disney+ has greenlit ‘Afterlife with Archies’ series, and it’s being made by the same team that made ‘Riverdale’

Disney+ has officially greenlit a series adaptation of the Afterlife With Archie comics, bringing a supernatural twist to the world of Riverdale, Variety reported. The project is currently slated for a potential launch around Halloween 2027. This project reunites the creative team behind the long-running Riverdale series.

Recommended Videos

The story follows a supernatural spell cast by a certain teen-witch that goes horribly wrong. This mishap unleashes an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, forcing Archie and his friends to fight for survival. The narrative promises to test the friendships, romances, and loyalties of the core group as they navigate this undead nightmare.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who serves as the chief creative officer for Archie Comics, wrote the script and is an executive producer via Muckle Man Productions. He is working alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions, as well as Jon Goldwater of Archie Comics Studios and Jimmy Gibbons of Muckle Man. Warner Bros. Television is the studio behind the production.

This is the same team that previously brought us Riverdale that aired for seven seasons

Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Kids & Family, noted that the show is about more than just zombies. Davis mentioned, “Afterlife With Archie has always been about more than just zombies — it’s about the friendships, loyalty and humanity that make Riverdale worth fighting for,” and added, “Roberto, Greg, Sarah and Jon have such a deep appreciation for these characters, and they’ve built something that’s equal parts thrilling and heartfelt. Fans are going to fall hard for this new version of the gang … and maybe scream a little too.”

The live-action ‘AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE’ series will release in October 2027 on Disney+



• The series reimagines the Archie characters in an apocalyptic, nightmare-fueled hellscape overrun with zombies



• ‘Riverdale’ creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is developing the series pic.twitter.com/RC6wIIg5oK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 20, 2026

Aguirre-Sacasa expressed his excitement about the project, as this specific comic series holds a special place in his career. He stated, “This was the comic book that started it all. Before there was a Riverdale, before there was a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there was Afterlife With Archie, which I collaborated on with the best horror artist in the business, Francesco Francavilla.”

They concluded, “Getting to turn Afterlife into a TV series for the amazing team at Disney+ with our incredible partners at Berlanti Productions, WB and, of course, Jon (Goldwater) and his Archie family is truly a full-circle moment — and the ultimate dream project for me. Time to say a prayer for Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang, ‘cause THE ZOMBIES ARE COMING!!!!”

The sentiment was shared by Jon Goldwater, who remarked, “I am absolutely thrilled to see the iconic Afterlife With Archie come to life; this is a series that has meant so much to me since the first comic issue came out years ago.” He added that the team is ready to get back to work together.

Channing Dungey, the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, also weighed in, stating, “The world of Archie and Riverdale is the gift that keeps on giving. To bring Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s incredible story to life with our partners at Berlanti Productions, Archie Comics and Disney+ is a thrill for all of us at WBTVG.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy