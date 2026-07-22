Ryan Reynolds says there’ll ‘eventually’ be another ‘Deadpool’ movie, and it will centered around ‘deep cuts’ from the character’s comics

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that another Deadpool movie is on the horizon. During a panel at Fanatics Fest held over the weekend, he shared that fans can eventually expect to see the Marvel antihero return to the big screen, Variety reported.

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It sounds like the creative direction for this future project is going to lean heavily into the source material. Reynolds mentioned that he wants to explore specific elements from the character’s history that haven’t been touched yet. He told moderator Nature Luvz You that there are a few really deep cuts missing from the movies and some missing from the comics as well. He specifically highlighted the writing of Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza and comic writer Gerry Duggan as sources of inspiration.

This news follows the massive success of 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. While the character remains a massive draw, Reynolds has been open about shifting the focus for future appearances. Back in April, he shared that he has already started writing for the character’s return, but he doesn’t think he is ever going to center him again.

Reynolds explained that Deadpool is a supporting character and a guy who is great in a group

There has been plenty of speculation regarding whether the Merc With the Mouth will pop up in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film. While rumors continue to swirl, Reynolds has downplayed the likelihood of such a comeback.

Ryan Reynolds Says There Will 'Eventually' Be Another 'Deadpool' Movie: 'There's a Few Really Deep Cuts That I Think Are Missing' https://t.co/UvpyCSeApq — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026

In a 2024 interview, he expressed a clear vision for how Deadpool should interact with larger teams like the Avengers or the X-Men. He noted that he would love for the character to cross paths with them, but he is firm on the idea that Deadpool should never actually join either group.

The reasoning behind this is quite insightful. Reynolds explained that if the character becomes a member of either team, it would signal the end of his journey. He said, “If he becomes either, we’re at the end.” The character functions best as an outsider who is constantly seeking appreciation but can never quite be accepted. His humor is a coping mechanism used to hide his inadequacies, and that dynamic only works if he remains on the fringes. If he were to be fully integrated into a group, that essential tension would disappear.

It is clear that Reynolds has a deep respect for the character and understands exactly what makes him work. He is focused on keeping the narrative stakes high while staying true to the core of the antihero. Even though the specifics of the next film are still being kept under wraps, the commitment to mining deep cuts from the comics suggests that fans are in for something special.

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