Apple Music hikes up subscription costs, and the tech giant has one thing to blame: ‘Rising licensing costs’

Apple Music is increasing its subscription prices across many global markets, including the United States, as the tech giant points to higher expenses in the music industry, Variety reported. This marks the first time the company has raised rates for its streaming service since the fall of 2022.

Recommended Videos

Under the new U.S. pricing structure, the individual plan is moving from $10.99 to $11.99 per month. For those who share their accounts with others, the family plan, which covers up to six individual accounts, is jumping from $16.99 to $19.99 per month. Students who are verified as being enrolled in a degree-granting university will also see an increase, as their monthly plan goes from $5.99 to $6.99. Regarding the decision, Apple released a statement saying, “As a result of rising Iicensing costs, Apple Music is increasing its subscription price beginning today.”

It is interesting to look at how these numbers compare to the rest of the market. Even with these price hikes, Apple Music remains slightly more affordable than its main competitor, Spotify, on the primary subscription tiers. Earlier this year, Spotify adjusted its own pricing, bringing its individual premium plan to $12.99 per month. Seeing these shifts across the industry suggests that the costs of licensing music continue to exert pressure on all major streaming services.

Since its original launch in 2015, Apple Music has grown into a massive library featuring more than 100 million songs

The service provides an ad-free experience, which is a major plus for anyone tired of interruptions. You can download tracks for offline listening, which is perfect for travel or areas with spotty internet. The platform also offers exclusive artist content and curated playlists to help you discover new music.

Apple Music Raises Streaming Subscription Prices for First Time in Nearly Four Yearshttps://t.co/OlFua4maPn — billboard (@billboard) July 18, 2026

The service seems to be performing well despite the economic environment. According to Apple, the platform reached all-time highs in both total listenership and the number of new subscribers during 2025, although the company keeps the specific figures private. There has been a steady stream of updates to keep the app feeling fresh and modern. Recent additions include features like Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation, along with tools like AutoMix, Library Pins, and in-app Replay stats.

One of the more unique features, Apple Music Sing, has also seen its capabilities grow. The feature allows you to turn your iPhone into a microphone, which then amplifies your voice through a connected TV. It is a fun bit of technology that shows how the platform tries to differentiate itself from other streaming options. While nobody likes to see their monthly bills go up, the continued investment in new features and a massive library keeps the service relevant for millions of listeners.

If you are a long-time subscriber, you will likely notice these changes hitting your account billing starting today.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy