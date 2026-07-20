World Cup commentators spotted Pharrell Williams in the crowd and called him ASAP Rocky, then saw Matt Damon and called him Brad Pitt

Television commentators covering the 2026 FIFA World Cup final misidentified two celebrities during the broadcast, according to social media posts that included clips from the coverage. According to Complex, the mix-ups involved musician Pharrell Williams and actor Matt Damon, both of whom were seen in the crowd during the match.

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Cameras panned to Pharrell Williams while he watched the game, and a commentator on the broadcast appeared to misname him as rapper ASAP Rocky before correcting himself, according to a video shared on X. “I think that’s AKA Rocky, or ASAP Rocky, sorry, I think,” the commentator said, per the clip posted online.

Later in the broadcast, cameras showed Matt Damon in attendance alongside his wife, Luciana Bozán Barroso, and a commentator identified him as actor Brad Pitt instead. “Brad Pitt also among the fans here,” the commentator said, according to a separate clip shared on social media.

Clips of the on-air mix-ups spread quickly across social media

The clip showing the Pharrell Williams mix-up was posted by X user @big_business_, who wrote that “UK commentators covering the FIFA World Cup Final mistakenly identified Pharrell Williams as A$AP Rocky.” The post had received more than 17,000 likes as of the time of this article.

UK commentators covering the FIFA World Cup Final mistakenly identified Pharrell Williams as A$AP Rocky:



“I think that’s AKA Rocky—or A$AP Rocky, sorry.”



💀💀💀💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/UbzLTmnQuL — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 19, 2026

The Matt Damon mix-up was highlighted in a separate post by X user Joe Pompliano, who wrote, “It’s been a hell of a weekend for Matt Damon. He has #1 movie at the box office, got to attend the World Cup Final, and just got mistaken for Brad Pitt on the TV broadcast.” That post had gathered more than 20,000 likes at the time of this article. Matt Damon has made roughly 80 movies, a career spanning decades.

“Brad Pitt among some of the fans here…”

…

“oh that’s Matt Damon”#WorldCupFinal 🇦🇷🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/irzrwhC2jV — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) July 19, 2026

Social media users reacted to both clips with humor, pointing out that Pharrell Williams and ASAP Rocky are different musicians, and that Matt Damon and Brad Pitt are separate actors. Neither Pharrell Williams nor Matt Damon has publicly commented on the broadcast errors as of the time of this article.

Pharrell Williams is a Grammy-winning music producer who also serves as the men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton. ASAP Rocky is a rapper based in Harlem, New York. The two are separate public figures who were seemingly confused for one another during the live broadcast.

Matt Damon and Brad Pitt are both Oscar-winning actors who have appeared together in previous film projects, including the Ocean’s film series. The 2026 FIFA World Cup final drew a number of high-profile attendees beyond those involved in the commentary mix-ups. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, along with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, were also spotted at the match, according to accounts of the event circulating online.

Pregame and halftime entertainment at the final featured performances from Jennifer Hudson, IShowSpeed, Post Malone, Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS, Shakira, and Burna Boy. The broadcast errors occurred amid this wider level of celebrity attendance surrounding the match.

The identification mistakes did not appear to affect the outcome or coverage of the match itself, based on available reporting. Both moments were captured in short clips that circulated separately online, with viewers noting the back-to-back nature of the two errors.

Similar broadcast moments have captured other athletes’ reactions, like cameras catching Jarell Quansah’s face as he realized his tackle would cost England. As of publication, no official response from the broadcaster regarding either misidentification had been reported.

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