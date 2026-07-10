Cameras caught Jarell Quansah’s face the moment he realized his tackle would cost him England’s World Cup quarterfinal

FIFA has denied England’s appeal of the red card shown to Jarell Quansah during the team’s Round of 16 victory over Mexico, confirming that the defender will miss the World Cup quarterfinal against Norway. The ruling also rules him out of a potential semifinal matchup against Argentina or Switzerland. As detailed by BroBible, the decision is a significant setback for England, since Quansah had started the team’s last two matches after a hamstring injury sidelined Chelsea’s Reece James, who remains a doubt for the quarterfinal as well.

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Quansah was sent off in the 53rd minute of the England versus Mexico match after referee Alireza Faghani reviewed the play through VAR. The dismissal followed a studs-up sliding tackle into Mexican fullback Jesus Gallardo, and cameras captured Quansah’s reaction as he registered what the call meant for his tournament. England’s appeal argued that proper VAR protocol had not been followed in reaching that decision, but FIFA did not accept the argument.

The appeal followed a precedent set earlier in the tournament by the U.S. Men’s National Team, after FIFA opted to rescind a red card given to American striker Folarin Balogun. That reversal only came after President Donald Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino, though the decision ultimately had no bearing on the outcome of the Americans’ 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16. Many had expected the Balogun case to open the door for further overturned calls, but England’s rejected appeal suggests FIFA does not intend to make that a standard practice.

FIFA points to its disciplinary code while turning away a second appeal this week

FIFA confirmed the ruling in a formal statement, noting that Quansah’s suspension will be served across England’s upcoming World Cup matches in accordance with Article 69 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The organization’s decision arrived two days ahead of England’s quarterfinal, leaving the team little time to adjust its defensive plans. The earlier Balogun reversal had already put FIFA under pressure over how it handles appeals during the tournament, a controversy that also drew Sepp Blatter’s criticism of FIFA.

Trump Quansah red card 2 match ban world cup fifa infantino England Denmark pic.twitter.com/h2IaaCg6zo — Tony (@veejsingh) July 10, 2026

France faced a similar rejection during this stretch of the tournament, as FIFA also denied an appeal regarding a yellow card issued to winger Michael Olise in the team’s Round of 16 win over Paraguay. Olise now sits one caution away from a suspension that would keep him out of a potential semifinal against Spain or Belgium. Both decisions suggest FIFA intends to hold a firm line on disciplinary rulings through the rest of the tournament, even as scrutiny over its process continues.

England now has to adjust its plan for the Norway match without one of its key defenders, and with Reece James’ own injury status still uncertain, the backline options are limited. Belgium, which eliminated the United States in the round of 16 amid the same Balogun controversy, later drew attention of its own when several players appeared to reference the political fallout during their postgame celebration, a moment captured in coverage of players mocking Trump’s dance.

Quansah will now serve his suspension as England turns its attention to the quarterfinal against Norway, with the winner advancing to face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinal.

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