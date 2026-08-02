Colorado woman’s Blink camera captures a car crashing into her property. Then a 9-year-old climbs out of the driver’s seat

A Blink home security camera in Colorado recorded the moment a car crashed into a homeowner’s property, knocking over a grill and slamming into a neighbor’s truck. Seconds later, the footage showed a 9-year-old boy stepping out of the driver’s seat and running away screaming.

Recommended Videos

The homeowner, identified as Shianne, shared the video on her TikTok account, Shiannemariediaz, along with details about what happened. She said the boy’s mother had been asleep and did not know he had taken the vehicle.

In the footage, a white sedan enters the frame and strikes Shianne’s Blackstone grill, pushing it across the driveway before the car and grill crash into her neighbor’s pickup truck. Screaming can be heard during and after the collision.

Shianne said the boy had started the car on his own before driving it into her property. She said police responded to the scene but did not file a report on the incident. She said she was frustrated by comments made by one of the responding officers. According to Shianne, the officer told her, “I’m sure you’ve made mistakes as a mother before.”

@shiannemariediaz Neighbor’s 9 year old kid was playing around in her car while she was asleep and drove it into my blackstone and pushed it into our other neighbor’s truck. Local cops say its not a big deal and didn’t make a report. Told me in a very condescending tone that “accidents happen and I’m sure you made mistakes as a mother before” Excuse me, I have 3 kids and not once did they drive a car into someone else’s property… You can’t make this shit up. ♬ Welp, Didn’t Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

Shianne responded to that comment while recounting the encounter, saying, “I have 3 kids and not once did they drive a car into someone else’s property.” Vehicles crashing into property because of another driver’s actions have surfaced in other viral posts, including one where an elderly driver hit a food truck and made threats against the driver afterward.

Shianne also said the boy’s mother was asleep before the crash and became “mad” after she was woken up and told what had happened. The mother’s account of the incident has not been made public.

The video drew a large response in the comments section of Shianne’s TikTok post. Several viewers urged her to pursue the matter further rather than let it go. One commenter wrote, “Don’t let this slide. Take civil action.”

Another commenter argued that the response from police may have been different depending on the family involved, writing, “Definitely would press the issue because if he was a minority. Every dept would have been out there. If the behavior is not corrected now, it will get worse.”

Other commenters pointed Shianne toward her homeowners insurance, with one writing, “Involve your homeowners insurance. They will make sure the neighbor is held responsible.” Another commenter raised a separate concern about the nature of the crash itself, writing, “Not to mention that’s technically a hit & run plus an expensive.”

It remains unclear how the 9-year-old was able to access and start the car, and who will ultimately be held responsible for the cost of the damage to Shianne’s property and her neighbor’s truck. Security footage has played a similar role in other disputes caught on camera, such as a case where a livestream led to a court subpoena after a neighbor was filmed hitting someone with a car.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy