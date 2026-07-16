Old woman allegedly crashed into a food truck and threatened to call ICE on the driver. Now the internet looks concerned: ‘She’s a public danger’

An incident involving an older woman who appears drunk and a truck driver is spreading online. It looks like she crashed into a food truck and confronted the driver, during which she can be heard threatening to call ICE on him, the Daily Dot reported. This crash was reportedly the woman’s fault, and she didn’t seem to apologize for it. The internet was left concerned about her behavior towards the driver.

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Her footage, reshared by the user @Suzierizzo1 on Twitter/X, offers more insights into the matter. The woman claimed that the food truck driver “couldn’t drive,” and the car was all “messed up.” In her response, a third person can be heard asking why she threatened to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on him, when it was her fault. It appears she didn’t provide an explanation, but she did say, “I’ll give you the information.”

Following this, she can be heard saying, “But I am calling my brother at ICE.” Later, the footage cuts to a man sharing his views on the odd confrontation. He claims the accident was caused by the woman, showing a picture of her SUV crashed into the back of the food truck. Apparently, the matter didn’t just end after her ICE threats, as police arrived on the scene in the end.

It looks like the woman ends up getting arrested

The man sharing his opinion on the incident also spoke for the driver; he claimed, “Honestly, just looking at the truck alone and the food truck, this person does not scream undocumented to me.” Then he appeared to back up his claim by saying that if they have such a “nice food truck,” it means that they may have been permitted to sell food. However, no comments from the driver were found.

This racist drunk woman hit this man’s food truck and then says she’s calling ICE on him because he’s brown and she knew she caused the accident,but was trying to get out of it plus the fact she was trashed and ended up getting arrested. If she had only kept her mouth shut. pic.twitter.com/OFtHHP3UAz — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 14, 2026

Later in the footage, police arrive on the scene, and the woman who was “drunk,” according to the clip’s caption, can be seen blowing on the breathalyzer. After that, she appears to be handcuffed by an officer, suggesting she was arrested in the end. The clip gained significant traction, garnering nearly 30,000 views, and several users shared their concerns about the incident.

One gave their opinion on the woman, calling her a “Karen.” They said, “She’s a drunk old Karen that wanted free food. She’s a public danger, intoxicated and driving. No more driver’s license for you Karen… ever!!” While another wrote, “Once again. You’ll never convince me that these people shouldn’t be the ones being placed in camps.”

It is important to note that the incident is not independently verified. The identity of the woman and the food truck driver remains unknown.

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