Following the controversy that emerged when President Donald Trump personally called to congratulate Team USA on their remarkable achievements at the Winter Olympics, Trump has once again welcomed the squad to the White House. According to the Daily Mail, the president invited several Winter Olympians and Paralympians, but one athlete with an awkward history with Donald Trump was absent.

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That athlete was the 27-year-old freestyle skier Hunter Hess, who reportedly had “mixed feelings” about representing America at the Milano-Cortina Games. According to Hunter, the athlete wanted to represent “good” things about America, as he wasn’t fine with the political trends. In response to Hunter’s opinion, Trump reportedly referred to him as a “real loser,” and apart from the president, he also faced backlash from Trump supporters who asked him to emigrate from the country.

This White House event was held on August 6, 2026, and was attended by athletes, including productive speedskater Jordan Stolz. Coming back to Hess, he reportedly turned President Donald Trump’s “real loser” remark into something productive. The athlete made this remark the identity of his clothing brand, and its revenue funds action sports goods for young athletes by supporting an organization. No comments from Hunter after this White House event were found.

Trump also referred to himself as a one-time athlete

During Trump’s involvement in the Olympics, he praised the athletes, saying, “Today, we’re truly honored to welcome to the White House perhaps the greatest group of Winter Olympians in American history.” The president also mentioned that these athletes have “sacrificed” years of their lives, including “early mornings,” to be where they are now. After this, he appeared to refer to himself as a one-time athlete.

NEW: American freeskier Hunter Hess tries trolling Trump by flashing a backwards 'L' sign after his successful run in Olympic halfpipe qualifying, only to finish 10th place in the finals.



"Apparently. I'm a loser," he said, a reference to Trump's comment.



At the beginning of… pic.twitter.com/1KFnsLoSk6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 21, 2026

As Trump reportedly said, “That’s right. I guess you get up early in the morning, don’t you? I remember those days. But I didn’t do it as well as you. Not quite.” Apart from praising the athletes, Donald Trump also mentioned giving them special coins as well as an Oval Office tour after the event. The president also received items himself, reportedly including Team USA sneakers and a jacket.

NOW: President Trump welcomes Team USA's Olympic and Paralympic athletes to the White House, praising their record-breaking performances at the 2026 Winter Games.



Trump honored the U.S. Paralympic team, calling the athletes "fantastic" and congratulating them on bringing home a… pic.twitter.com/5jiU3EHNMt — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 6, 2026

With men honored at the event, two members from the women’s team were also present. Both Joy Dunne and Abbey Murphy were reportedly praised by Trump, and it appears that honoring the women’s team is planned for later. Trump also asked who had already started preparing for the next Olympics. Several raised their hands, and the president also offered insights into the future, saying that Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Games and Salt Lake City will host the 2034 Winter Olympics.

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