A woman’s claim about her local Walmart store is spreading on social media. According to the Daily Dot, this woman referred to the store as “White Walmart” and explained why she thought of it that way. She recorded the store when it appeared less crowded and commented on its tip-top condition. Her opinions sounded controversial, and as a result, the internet questioned: “Is it racist?”

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As seen in her footage, this woman’s local Walmart store, which she labeled “white,” had fewer shoppers inside and noticeable empty space in various sections. She starts with, “Come shopping with me in an American white Walmart,” then states that the first thing a person will notice here is the peace and cleanliness. “It’s quiet, it’s clean. There isn’t a lot of shouting or animals running around,” she claims.

The clip then cuts to the store’s bathrooms, which she also praised for being “clean.” The next section she focuses on is the deodorant section. The woman says, “The deodorant doesn’t need to be locked up.” So, according to her, one can test all smells by “sniffing” and choose the perfect one for them. She also adds, “The products are available so you can grab them off the shelf without needing an employee to unlock.”

Her Walmart tour continues…

Following the deodorant section, she continues her Walmart tour by showing the electronics section next. She states that there is “no police, no violence, no snatching grabs,” then shifts to the clothing section, praising how they are hung in the position they were intended to be. The food department also appears to impress her as she labels it “absolutely beautiful,” and says, “Because the employees again, are white.”

In today’s addition of “Is This Racist” ?🤔



This lady takes us on a tour of an :

“American White Walmart” it’s location is so secret that employees are blindfolded and shuttled in and out every six hours (joke🙄)



For some this would be utopia, I personally do not shop at… pic.twitter.com/xZIKMCmM4j — ℳ𝒜𝒢𝒜_𝒳_𝒯𝒾𝓂𝑒𝓈 𝒟𝒶𝒾𝓁𝓎 𝒩𝑒𝓌𝓈🇺🇸 (@MAGA_X_Times) August 5, 2026

She doesn’t seem to mention any intense incident at Walmart and goes on to claim how convenient her “White Walmart” is. Her video was also reshared by @MAGA_X_Times on Twitter/X, where this user has written in the caption, “In today’s addition of ‘Is This Racist’ ?” The footage gained significant traction on the platform (over 50,000 views) with several people sharing their opinions on the matter.

One person replied to the woman’s comments, which appeared to be racial discrimination to some; they wrote, “Magic dirt doesn’t exist. You can’t judge a location by its demographics.” Another stated, “I don’t think it’s cause this is in a majority black community i think this is because you recorded this at the dawn I work at a Walmart and we have our Walmart just like this until the morning rush…also we turn off the music in the morning.” While another seemed to have a similar opinion, “Store not open yet. There is no one else wandering the aisles.”

This seemed to be the feedback on the video. The identity of the woman remains unknown, and her claims are not independently verified. No comments from her were found after the video gained traction.

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