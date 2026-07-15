This couple was allegedly caught swapping price tags at Walmart, then security stepped in: ‘Get off my girl’

Customers got involved in a confrontation after they were caught allegedly swapping price tags. Security caught the woman swapping price tags at a Walmart, and when they allegedly tried to control her, her boyfriend intervened, sparking a confrontation between the couple and security. The incident was recorded on camera and was later posted on social media.

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According to Daily Dot, a user, @LRHN_Cash, shared a video on Twitter/X showing security attempting to take the woman into custody while her boyfriend tries to defend her. The video starts with a security guard trying to forcibly handle the woman standing in the merchandise section. When the woman did not give in, the guard can be seen pulling her down to the floor. It appears that the woman was still not under control, and that is when the boyfriend jumped in. Other security officials joined in to take both away.

During the heated confrontation, the security official can be heard saying, “I told you to stop.” While the woman kept on repeating, “Get off of me, get off of me!” When her alleged boyfriend reached the scene, he could be seen pushing one of the security men, and saying, “Get off my girl.” Following this, both are being taken away, and the woman keeps yelling while the man lies on the floor with one official making efforts to control him.

Viewers seemed divided over how Walmart security physically handled the confrontation

As the video went viral, garnering nearly 4 million views, several users shared their opinions, with some siding with the security while others were unenthusiastic towards how they handled the situation. As one of the commenters stated, “That was very disturbing. As guilty as she may be, he had enough people around him to help detain/arrest her in a better manner. He could have even tased her first instead. Instead, he immediately went to choking and body slamming her.”

Female gets caught swapping the price tags on walmart store items. Her & boyfriend fights with police & security. pic.twitter.com/ib1bRC2UmO — LRHN cash (@LRHN_Cash) July 14, 2026

Another one added, “Why did he pin her down like that? No matter what her offense is, he should’ve been gentle with her” Others believed that it was necessary to use force to control the couple. Someone wrote, “Go to jail b****! You were caught stealing.” Another one added, “Stealing + fighting the cops when you get caught = masterclass in bad decisions.”

While others claimed that these officials should be trained to handle situations better. One of the commenters stated, “Lack of training and lack of knowledge about your job and functions can be very detrimental.” This feedback suggests that the audience was divided over security’s action on the supermarket confrontation. The identities of those involved and whether they did what they were accused of remain unknown. No comments from Walmart were found.

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