‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ winner says ‘I don’t really need your help’ as he reflects on iconic $1 million moment

John Carpenter looked completely fearless when he reached the final question on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 1999. His calm smile and famous phone call made it seem like he never doubted himself. But 25 years later, the first American winner of the $1 million prize says the feeling that stayed with him most was simple relief.

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The unforgettable moment came during the first season of the US version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, hosted by the late Regis Philbin. Carpenter, a tax agent, reached the final question without using a single lifeline. That alone was remarkable. What happened next turned the episode into television history.

Instead of calling someone for advice, Carpenter used his final lifeline for a reason no one expected, VT reported. The audience thought he needed help. His father quickly learned that wasn’t the case. The clip still circulates online today and remains one of the show’s most celebrated moments.

He knew the answer… but still wanted one unforgettable phone call

For the final $1 million question, Carpenter was asked which US president had appeared on the comedy show Laugh-In. The choices were Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford. Although his Phone-a-Friend lifeline was still available, Carpenter used it to call his father instead of asking for assistance.

With a smile, he delivered the now-iconic line: “I don’t really need your help.” He then added: “I’m gonna win the million dollars.” Carpenter confidently selected Richard Nixon, giving the correct answer and becoming the first contestant to win the top prize on the US version of the show.

The quiz show’s biggest prizes have continued creating memorable television moments over the years. More recently, actor Ben Affleck also won $1 million during a celebrity edition, one year after his longtime friend Matt Damon achieved the same feat.

More than two decades later, Carpenter admitted that his confidence on screen did not match what he felt afterward. Carpenter said the overwhelming feeling wasn’t excitement but relief. “Thank goodness I was right,” he recalled, explaining that a wrong answer at that moment would have changed his life dramatically.

The million-dollar prize improved his life but did not completely change it. Carpenter said he bought a new car because he needed one after driving an older Honda Del Sol with body damage. He also explained life became more comfortable. However, he kept his job because the winnings were not enough to live on forever.

However, not every memorable win has involved the top prize. In another recent episode, a 44-year-old translator walked away with $500,000 and said his first thought was helping pay off his family’s mortgage.

The famous phone call continues to attract new fans online. TikTok users still praise Carpenter’s confidence, with one calling it the “Coldest sentence ever spoken.” Another described it as “What a flex,” while others admired the calm smile that came before his historic win.

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