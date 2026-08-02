‘Psychic’ woman who won $15 million says ‘I just knew’ she would become a millionaire

A late-night decision and a feeling she could not ignore turned into one of the biggest online slot wins ever. Kelly Dighton says she always believed she was destined to become a millionaire. When an unexpected “nudge” woke her in the early hours, she followed her instinct. Minutes later, her life changed forever.

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The 42-year-old mother went from living in a council house while recovering from drug addiction to becoming a multi-millionaire overnight, VT reported. Kelly, who describes herself as a psychic medium, believes the incredible jackpot was something she had manifested since childhood.

Her story has drawn attention not only because of the staggering payout but also because of what happened before and after the win. Kelly says the journey involved faith, recovery, family struggles and unexpected dangers that came with sudden wealth.

She really believed this was always going to happen

Kelly revealed on the Tea At Four podcast that everything started after she noticed a gambling advert on Facebook. She and her partner first deposited £200 ($266), but nothing happened. They went to bed believing the night was over.

At around 3:45 a.m., Kelly said she felt “a nudge on my shoulder.” She went downstairs after checking her bank account and seeing she had been paid. The couple agreed to try one final £100 ($133).

Their balance quickly dropped to £41 ($55). Then a jackpot wheel appeared. Kelly admitted she first believed they had won only “£11,500.” Her partner checked online and realized the prize was actually £11.5 million ($15 million). Kelly said she struggled to count the zeroes because she had never imagined seeing that much money.

Unsure whether the prize was genuine, Kelly kept the news private until BetFred confirmed the win. The company told the former couple they would receive £100,000 ($133,000) the next day. The remaining money arrived four days later. That winning £1.50 ($2) spin reportedly beat odds of 240 million to one.

Unexpected windfalls have continued to capture public attention in other ways as well. Earlier this year, a 44-year-old translator won $500,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and surprised viewers with the very first thing he said he planned to do with the money.

Kelly believes the win was connected to a lifelong feeling. She said, “I just knew” she would become a millionaire. Since age 10, she repeatedly told her parents she would be wealthy one day. At 16, she even matched all six lottery numbers once. The ticket was mistakenly entered into the Irish lottery instead of the main draw. She took it as another sign.

Although she was already 152 days sober before the jackpot, Kelly said the money strengthened her commitment to stay away from drugs. She later split from her partner and they divided the winnings equally. Kelly invested £1 million ($1.3 million) for each child and £3.75 million ($5 million) for herself. She also bought two houses and lives from rental income and investments.

Big-money prizes have also come through television quiz shows. More recently, Ben Affleck won $1 million on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, donating the prize to charity.

The fortune also brought serious problems. Kelly revealed she received death threats and kidnapping threats, forcing her to leave home quickly. She also faced constant requests for money. She gifted her mother and sister £325,000 ($432,000) each to avoid higher taxes and paid off her parents’ pub mortgage.

Kelly said she prefers helping people in genuine need, including buying a £10,000 ($13,000) wheelchair-accessible van for a friend’s son with spinal muscular atrophy. Looking back, she insists money cannot buy love or health, but believes it can remove financial worries and bring happiness.

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