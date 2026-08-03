Woman claimed an officer gave her a $50 ticket after she left her car for a minute, then she said, ‘You’re white, that’s what it is,’ during her rant

A woman has shared her unusual parking experience. Apparently, she parked her car with her kids inside to use the bathroom. However, when this woman returned, it appears an officer issued her a $50 parking ticket. This woman then recorded herself ranting about the situation and claimed that the officer issued her a ticket even though she had parked for only one minute, the Daily Dot reported. In her rant, she can also be heard saying, “You’re white, that’s what it is.”

Recommended Videos

There’s no sign of a confrontation with an officer; this woman appears to be recalling what happened. According to her, she went to the bathroom after leaving her daughters in the car for “one minute,” and when she returned, before she could finish, the officer had already given her a ticket. She further explained that the officer exaggerated how long she had left her car and then appeared to steer the conversation toward a matter involving race.

The woman recalled, “I park for one f****** minute. I almost s*** myself, okay?” Then added, “He (the officer) saw me get out and run in. As soon as I went to the bathroom. I couldn’t even finish. Okay? Wasn’t even a whole f****** minute.” She then got into her car, ranting about the $50 ticket. The footage of her rant also shows her mimicking the officer saying, “It was two minutes,” she also adds, “No, it has only been one,” then claims, “You’re white. That is what it is.” No comments from the officer were found.

Woman claims, “They hate us”

Her rant doesn’t seem to end as she continues her racism claim, saying that “I can’t win” and that “they hate us.” Following this, her video appears to end as she says, “I’m out.” This woman reportedly posted her rant on TikTok @charmz_x8, and it was also reshared on Twitter/X by @EBTtok, garnering over 230,000 views. In the caption, this user has claimed that this “mom” was complaining about “getting a ticket after parking in a fire lane and leaving her kids in the car.”

What a POS ‘mom’🙄



This ‘mother of the year’ is bitching about getting a ticket after parking in a fire lane and leaving her kids in the car.



Of course it’s because the officer was white, not anything she did.



“That mother f-cking white piece of shit”



Poor kids 😔 pic.twitter.com/tVC6TXaKoV — SNAPtok (@EBTtok) August 1, 2026

They didn’t appear to provide evidence that shows the woman parked in a “fire lane.” However, as this video gained traction, several users shared their opinion on the woman’s rant. One stated, “Wah! He watched you park your entitled ass where it shouldn’t and taught you what should be a valuable lesson. Instead, it’s his fault and you’re blameless.” Another wrote, “Mother of the year!! Wow disgusting behavior in front of young kids!”

Apart from these, one person seemed focused on her racism claim, they wrote, “What do you believe you’re above the law that’s what’s wrong with you him being white has nothing to do with it. You broke the law so you pay the penalty. I don’t understand people like you who think you can do just anything you want because you want to, and because you’re black oh my goodness you poor little thing you poor little thing.”

The comment section consisted of similar feedback from the audience. The woman’s identity remains unknown, and her claims are not independently verified.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy