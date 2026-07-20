California woman allegedly told a family to ‘go back to Mexico,’ and it appears to have happened when they took a spot she wanted: ‘Sad mindset’

What started as an alleged parking dispute turned into a racist confrontation when a “white” woman told a family to “go back to Mexico.” This incident is spreading on social media and is alleged to have taken place in San Diego.

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According to The Nerd Stash, the user @Suzierizzo1 appears to have reshared this incident on Twitter/X. In the caption, they claim that this “white” woman “apparently got mad” because a family was taking a while to leave a parking space at Costco in the morning. However, the situation seemed to escalate when this woman asked the family to go back to Mexico. The family then responded that they were from here, but the woman continued to argue.

The woman starts with, “Go back to Mexico,” when another woman from the family asks, “What did you just say?” In response to her “Mexico” comment, the same woman from the family, who appears to be recording, replies, “I think you need to go back where the f***, wherever you from.” Then they claimed that they are from here. Following this, the woman continued her argument, saying, “I was born and raised in the color of my skin.” This appears to have displeased the family more, and as the woman closes her car’s window, she mocks them with gestures and reverses her car. She can also be seen recording the family from inside her vehicle.

Her clip appears to have gone viral, garnering over 250,000 views, with several sharing their opinions on the odd confrontation. One of them mentioned what they would do if they were in the family’s situation: “Just for that I’d sit in my car for an hour just to keep her from parking there.” Another one claimed, “They’re so freaking dumb. Her ancestors were Not from here. They all migrated from somewhere else.”

This white racist woman in SanDiego apparently got mad because it was taking a family to long to leave a parking space at Costco in the morning so she told them to go back to Mexico where they came from & when they said we’re from here she said no I’m from here not like you. pic.twitter.com/Cqbu82Fgqz — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 18, 2026

Similarly, one user referred to the family as “nice,” and claimed, “This nice family are citizens just like you. From a white guy…lady, read some history. San Diego was Mexico & became part of the US only after a war. People of Mexico had the border cross over them. So, you are wrong.” While another seemed displeased with the woman’s mindset, calling it, “sad.”

“That’s why I always say to Mexican blacks are not your enemy it’s the white people who have this sad mindset. White people are not only becoming the minority they will soon become the most hated race on planet earth,” they wrote. The comment section appears to be filled with similar thoughts from the audience. There’s no follow-up video providing insights into what happened after this incident. The identities of people involved remain unknown.

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