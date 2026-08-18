Mark Kelly rips into Trump’s decision to reduce joint exercises with South Korea, and he says the president ‘needs to read some history’

Senator Mark Kelly is speaking out against a major shift in military strategy, suggesting that President Trump needs to spend some time studying history. The senator, who served as a naval officer, expressed his disapproval after the President ordered the Pentagon to cut back on joint military exercises with South Korea, The Hill reported.

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This decision comes at a delicate time, as the exercises were scheduled to run from August 17 to August 27. The annual drill, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, is designed to provide live, virtual, constructive and field-based training for the allied forces. By scaling these back, the administration is breaking from a practice that has been in place for more than 70 years to ensure military readiness in the region.

On Sunday, President Trump took to Truth Social to announce his directive to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He explicitly ordered a substantial reduction in these maneuvers. The President pointed to his own “very good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a factor, while also noting that South Korea has refused to assist in the ongoing U.S. military campaign against Iran.

Trump’s announcement arrived just one day before the drills were set to commence

Senator Kelly did not hold back in his response to the news. On Monday, he wrote on social media, “Trump needs to read some history and get his priorities straight.” He shared his own experience as a military member, noting, “I was part of joint military exercises when I was in the Navy.” He added, “They help us and our allies like South Korea stay well trained and coordinated. Scaling down those exercises only helps North Korea.”

Trump needs to read some history and get his priorities straight. I was part of joint military exercises when I was in the Navy. They help us and our allies like South Korea stay well trained and coordinated. Scaling down those exercises only helps North Korea. pic.twitter.com/CVAhIrMS4k — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) August 17, 2026

Senator Andy Kim also weighed in on the situation, highlighting that this move suggests a disregard for the long-standing alliance between the two nations. He emphasized that these types of decisions should be handled through collaboration rather than sudden digital announcements. In a social media post on Sunday, he wrote, “Decisions about joint exercises need to be made jointly, and not announced unilaterally by social media.”

The frustration from these lawmakers is clear, especially regarding the method of communication used by the administration. Senator Kim further stated, “I will continue to press this administration to strengthen our security, economic, trade, and technology ties, which all benefit the American people and the broader Indo-Pacific region.”

Kim also noted that South Korea remains an essential partner in a part of the world that is filled with risk. According to the senator, the U.S. should treat them that way instead of venting frustration on social media.

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