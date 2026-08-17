Trump says US will reduce joint military exercises with South Korea, and he cites ‘very good relationship with Kim Jong Un’ as a reason

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the United States would reduce military exercises with South Korea, citing his positive relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Seoul’s lack of assistance regarding Iran, CNN reported. This decision came just hours before the scheduled start of the drills, which are intended to bolster the defense of a key regional ally.

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“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He further characterized the exercises as a financial burden and a problematic signal. “These exercises are not only costly, with much of these costs paid for by the United States of America (as usual!), but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful.”

South Korea has been a close American ally for over 70 years, and the two nations share a mutual defense treaty

This partnership has been deemed vital for regional stability, especially given that North Korea possesses nuclear warheads and intercontinental ballistic missiles. The country also hosts Camp Humphreys, which is the largest US military installation overseas and serves as a home to tens of thousands of American service members and their families.

While the annual joint exercises known as Ulchi Freedom Shield began on Monday as planned, the current status of the drills remains uncertain following the announcement. These drills were scheduled to run for 10 days and were specifically designed to adapt to evolving threats, including drones, GPS disruption, and cyberattacks. Usually, the exercises involve thousands of troops and major equipment, with at least 18,000 South Korean soldiers set to participate this year.

North Korea has historically criticized these joint operations, recently calling the planned drills a rehearsal for an aggressive war. The Blue House in South Korea stated on Monday that it is reviewing the comments from the president and will continue to work with the United States on the maintenance of a firm combined defense posture.

In his social media post, the president also linked the reduction of exercises to his request for South Korea to join the United States in the denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran. “While somewhat unrelated (?), I recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, ‘No thanks!’” Trump wrote. South Korean officials clarified on Monday that they are in close communication with the United States regarding military ways to contribute to the freedom of passage in the Strait of Hormuz and have been participating in international discussions on the matter.

The relationship between the president and Kim Jong Un remains a central focus of these policy shifts. Despite North Korea being a longtime adversary, the president has emphasized their connection, recently posting a picture of the two with the caption: “Despite the unfriendly look on this particular picture, there are many where we’re smiling, Kim Jong Un and I get along GREAT!”

During his first term, the president met with Kim three times for denuclearization talks, though those efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

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