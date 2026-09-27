A Staten Island preschool worker was fired after she allegedly slapped and dragged a 3 year old in class, and now the boy’s parents are suing

The parents of a 3-year-old boy are moving forward with a lawsuit against the Kiddie Academy of Staten Island after their son was allegedly assaulted by an assistant teacher. Ariana and Joseph Lebron filed the legal action in the Staten Island Supreme Court, claiming that assistant teacher Silvia Beshay harmed their child during class in October 2025.

Recommended Videos

As reported by the NY Post, according to the court documents, video footage captured the incident, showing Beshay striking the boy with an open hand before dragging him across the room. The lawsuit alleges that the toddler suffered permanent physical and emotional injuries as a result of the encounter.

The school took action immediately following the incident. Kiddie Academy fired Beshay on the day the event occurred and reported the matter to the appropriate authorities. A spokesperson for the school stated that they are deeply committed to the safety and well-being of the children in their care. The school also noted that they take situations of this nature seriously and follow all applicable requirements to maintain a safe environment.

The criminal case was closed

Beshay faced legal consequences when police arrested her for the assault. She entered a plea of not guilty, but the case has since been dropped and sealed. A spokesperson for the Staten Island District Attorney’s Office mentioned that they could not comment on the reasons behind the dismissal of the case. Despite the criminal case being closed, the civil litigation is now underway.

Heartless NYC pre-school teacher slapped and dragged 3-year-old during class, lawsuit allegeshttps://t.co/GJ4e2sL0y6 — BREAKING NEWZ Alert (@MustReadNewz) September 26, 2026

The Lebrons, who work as real estate agents in Staten Island, are seeking unspecified damages from Beshay, the school, the city, and the Department of Education. They shared a statement regarding the ongoing situation, noting that their focus remains on their son.

“Our primary concern is and always has been our son’s well-being and healing. Our faith in Jesus Christ has sustained our family throughout this difficult experience, and we are grateful for the prayers and support we have received,” the parents said. They added, “Because the litigation just commenced, we prefer not to discuss the facts or evidence publicly at this time. We trust the legal process and continue to pray for truth, justice and healing.”

Kiddie Academy is a privately owned institution, and while employees are hired directly by the academy, they must reportedly undergo a security clearance process. This includes fingerprinting and a criminal background check.

According to the school website, educators are required to meet or exceed state requirements for child care providers, which include background clearance and professional development. Assistant teachers are required to hold at least a high school diploma or an equivalent qualification.

The Department of Education has also confirmed that Beshay is barred from working for city public schools or any of their partners in the future. As the legal process continues, the family is working to address the aftermath of what happened in that classroom.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy