Son’s Minecraft channel turned into a financial fiasco as dad is left holding $118,000 in corporate debt

A nine-year-old’s attempt to get more views for his Minecraft channel reportedly spiraled into a $118,000 advertising bill. This leaves his father facing an uncertain situation with his employer.

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The boy, known online as Mighty Mike Plays, had been making Minecraft and Roblox gameplay videos. His father, identified as Dave, had previously helped him launch a small YouTube promotion after the channel struggled to attract viewers.

The problem was that the company credit card used for that promotion was already saved to the Google account, per RollingOut. The account was also connected to Dave’s work email, calendar, files, and other information.

A $20 promotion quickly became something much bigger

Dave said he initially walked his son through creating an advertising campaign with a budget of roughly $20. He explained how to select an audience, set the budget, and launch the promotion.

Promo tab strikes again!

A father says his 9-year-old ran up $118,000 in YouTube ad campaigns for his Minecraft channel in just three weeks, all on a company credit card. What began as a $20 promotion snowballed



The figure hasn't been independently verified, but the risk is… pic.twitter.com/nJtgNyVrPX — vidIQ (@vidIQ) September 16, 2026

The child later returned to the advertising tools and began creating campaigns himself. Dave said his son did not understand that the original amount was supposed to act as a spending limit.

“He didn’t really register that was supposed to be some kind of limit in his head,” Dave said. The father described the boy’s apparent thinking as simple: “More money, more views.” The campaigns continued without a spending restriction stopping additional charges from being made.

The advertising was reportedly connected to videos promoting Minecraft and Roblox content. Some of the promoted videos eventually reached around 200,000 views. The spending reportedly continued until the charges reached approximately $118,000.

Dave said the spending came to light after his employer noticed the advertising charges. He was called into a meeting involving his manager, corporate representatives, and finance personnel.

During that meeting, Dave said he was shown the advertising activity accumulated over several weeks. The charges were tied to campaigns with names including “Mighty Mike” and “Epic Roblox.”

The father said he does not yet know what consequences he will face at work. He also said the situation has been escalated internally.

Dave said the family plans to remove saved payment information and introduce spending restrictions. Parental controls are also expected to be added to prevent another advertising campaign from being launched without supervision.

The channel has been paused while the family deals with the fallout. Dave said it may not return until “real guard rails” are in place.

For the nine-year-old creator, the consequences became clear only after the spending had already reached a staggering figure. When asked for his reaction, Mike reportedly had a short answer: “I’m definitely cooked.”

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