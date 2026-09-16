Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image by Dclemens1971, CC BY 4.0.
Category:
News
Politics

RFK Jr’s sister Kerry Kennedy called the Kennedy Center shutdown ‘a tragedy,’ and accused Trump of withholding $250 million over his name

She also pointed to Trump's past financial failures
Image of Towhid Rafid
Towhid Rafid
|

Published: Sep 16, 2026 02:30 pm

Kerry Kennedy appeared on CNN with Erin Burnett to discuss the shutdown of the Kennedy Center. The sister of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called the news “a tragedy.” She said Americans love the Kennedy Center and love the arts.

Recommended Videos

According to Mediaite, Kennedy told Burnett that people understand what is going on and see the corruption of this. Kennedy claimed that Trump is intentionally holding up the budget, and if he has his way, funds can be made available right way.

“President Trump has said they have $250 million ready to hand over tomorrow. He’s just withholding it because he wants his name on the building,” she said. “This is like so many other things that Trump has touched. It’s a bankruptcy because he adds his name to it,” she added.

Board voted Tuesday to shut the Kennedy Center after a court blocked the name change

The Kennedy Center’s Trump-aligned board voted Tuesday to close the facility. The decision followed a federal judge’s latest rejection of an effort to put Trump’s name on the building. Trump said the shutdown would begin at once for safety reasons. He also said planned renovations would not go forward unless the courts eventually allow his name to be added.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “In the meantime,” followed by, “17 Million Dollars, raised by President Trump, has been put into The Kennedy Center account to keep it afloat.” The Kennedy Center’s troubles go beyond the funding dispute, as it was also ordered to pay jazz musician Chuck Redd more than $250,000 after suing him. 

Officials at the center have claimed the building needs major renovation work and is struggling with money.

The Washington Post reported that ticket sales and fundraising collapsed after the president’s name was first added to the building. The same report said this happened even as the center’s leaders publicly touted a financial turnaround.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick argued in August that the center should carry the president’s name. He told reporters, “When you have the greatest philanthropist, the guy’s gonna raise you $500 million, you just need him to agree. And whatever the terms are, since you know he’s the most credible person in the world, when he says, ‘I’m going to raise the money,’ you know he’s gonna raise the money.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Towhid Rafid
Towhid Rafid
Towhid Rafid is a content writer with 2 years of experience in the field. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing video games, watching movies, and staying updated on political news.