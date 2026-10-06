A flight attendant’s cart bumped a sleeping passenger’s elbow, then he demanded she let him kick her, and video shows her kneeling in tears

China Eastern Airlines has officially suspended a passenger from flying with the company following a disruptive incident that took place on a flight from Hefei to Dalian. The situation, which was captured on video, shows a flight attendant kneeling in tears after a minor encounter with a service cart escalated into a massive confrontation.

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As reported by Dexerto, the trouble started when a service cart accidentally struck the elbow of a passenger who had been asleep. According to a statement issued by the airline, the attendant immediately apologized and checked on the passenger, who had been resting at the time of the impact.

A witness, who filmed the exchange, claims that the cart was not moving quickly and that the crew even provided the passenger with an ice pack. Despite these efforts, the passenger was not satisfied and began shouting, claiming the apology came too late.

The passenger claimed the cart caused a severe impact

The situation spiraled when the passenger began using aggressive and offensive language. He even went so far as to demand that the flight attendant let him kick her. In the viral video, the attendant is seen kneeling in tears while the passenger continues his demands.

Passenger Permanently Banned by China Eastern After Flight Attendant Confrontation



A passenger who demanded an apology—and allegedly insisted a flight attendant let him “kick her back”—after a beverage cart accidentally bumped his arm has now been permanently banned from flying… pic.twitter.com/uDJcuvg4RL — FL360aero (@fl360aero) October 5, 2026

It took the intervention of a senior flight attendant and an onboard security officer to finally restore order in the cabin. The passenger insisted that the metal cart caused a severe impact, but when medical personnel boarded the aircraft after landing, they found no visible swelling or external injuries. They determined that no further treatment was necessary, and the passenger ultimately declined help from ground staff before leaving the airport on his own.

The airline took a firm stance later, announcing that it had reported the passenger to the police for suspected disruption onboard. China Eastern stated that it is currently reviewing the incident and is committed to protecting the professional dignity of its employees, as Mothership reports. The airline has even provided counseling and support to the attendant involved.

The airline acknowledged the public concern regarding the video and expressed gratitude to those who supported the crew during this time. While the passenger claimed the impact was significant, the medical assessment told a different story.

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