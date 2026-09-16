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Image by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0. Via Wikimedia Commons., & PublicDomainPictures on Pixabay
Category:
News
Politics

Trump imposes new restrictions on South African visa applicants, citing “white genocide” against Afrikaner minority

Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
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Published: Sep 16, 2026 03:15 pm

Trump administration officials have announced new visa restrictions targeting some South African nationals. This is over alleged discrimination against the country’s white minority, particularly white Afrikaners.

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Per TheGuardian, the restrictions will apply to foreign nationals accused of enacting or enabling policies that promote racial discrimination, incite violence, or allow land to be confiscated without compensation. The announcement did not identify specific people who would be barred from entering the United States.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the South African government has failed to adequately address what he described as rural crime, violent rhetoric, and race-based policies affecting Afrikaners and other minority groups. He also accused the government of pursuing policies driven by what he called “racial grievance against the Afrikaner minority.”

The restrictions go beyond ordinary visa applicants

The policy is not described as a blanket restriction on South Africans seeking to visit the United States. Instead, it is aimed at foreign nationals Washington says are connected to specific policies or actions.

Rubio said the restrictions would cover people who “promote race-based discrimination” or “incite violence.” They would also apply to individuals involved in policies enabling land confiscation without compensation.

The State Department has not publicly named the officials affected by the measure. That leaves the immediate scope of the restrictions unclear, including how many people could ultimately face visa denials or revocations.

US Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III also indicated that the visa restrictions could be followed by additional measures. He described the policy as “only the first step in a series of escalatory measures.”

The visa restrictions follow Trump’s repeated claims that white South Africans, particularly Afrikaners, face persecution amounting to “white genocide.” The South African government has rejected that characterization

South Africa has pushed back against the American government’s description of its domestic policies. Foreign ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the country’s policies were being misrepresented by groups claiming to speak for Afrikaners and other minorities.

“It is our sovereign right to put in place laws that address the nation’s concern over centuries of racial injustice,” Phiri said.

South Africa’s current policies are partly rooted in efforts to address racial inequality created during apartheid. Those policies include Black economic empowerment measures and land redistribution programs.

The new visa restrictions come after Washington has already taken other steps against Pretoria, including cutting aid and excluding South Africa from this year’s G20 summit in Miami. The Trump administration has also established a refugee program specifically for Afrikaners and other South African racial minorities.

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Author
Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
Evan Joshua G. Tacal BSBA Graduate from Far Eastern University 6+ years of writing experience Has taken an interest in planting