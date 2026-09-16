Riderless horse went full throttle, forcing cops and cowboys on a high-speed chase through a busy New Mexico highway

A runaway horse turned a New Mexico roadway into an unexpected police pursuit after escaping from its owner and racing through traffic. The animal galloped across sidewalks and roadways while officers scrambled to keep it away from vehicles.

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Per People, the Santa Fe Police Department responded with officers on motorbikes, bicycle officers, animal services, drone operators and several cowboys. The horse had escaped shortly before the Desfile de La Gente community event and ended up making its way onto a highway.

Police footage showed the brown horse with white markings repeatedly evading officers during a pursuit that lasted more than 12 minutes. At several points, it raced along roads while officers tried to guide it away from traffic.

This was not your average police chase

The pursuit quickly turned into a team effort involving people on motorcycles and horseback. Aerial footage showed several officers following the animal as it moved through the city.

Runaway horse triggers mass police response as motorcycle cops scramble to get it under control. pic.twitter.com/jJ9d1ot46J — Blanche Victoria (@tammytabby) September 15, 2026

The horse appeared determined to keep moving. Officers had to adjust their approach as it repeatedly slipped away from them.

The situation became especially tense once the animal was near moving vehicles. Police attempted to direct the horse away from drivers while also avoiding actions that could frighten it further.

Eventually, officers managed to push the horse toward an area near a building. They positioned their motorcycles and bodies to create a barrier around it.

That gave officers a chance to slow things down. One officer could be heard speaking calmly to the horse, saying, “It’s okay, baby. It’s okay.”

The majestic creature still looked for a way out. Officers waved their arms whenever it appeared ready to break through the makeshift barrier.

A man wearing a cowboy hat eventually entered the scene with a rope. He managed to get the horse under control while officers cheered and applauded.

The Santa Fe Police Department described the operation as a joint effort involving multiple police units, animal services, drone operators and local cowboys. The department joked that the horse had “decided he wanted to take in the beautiful sites of our city.”

The officers eventually corralled the horse on Canyon Road. Its owner then took control and led it back toward the parade’s starting point.

There was still enough time for the horse to get a drink of water before the event began. Police also thanked drivers and other community members who yielded to the horse and officers during the pursuit.

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