A California man says he broke down in tears after visiting the Adelanto ICE facility, saying ‘I need help. Those people need your help’

A California content creator recently shared an emotional video detailing his experience at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, where he claimed that detainees are being transferred away from their loved ones. As reported by The Nerd Stash, the creator, known as Ed, recorded the video while driving away from the facility, and he struggled to contain his emotions as he described the situation inside.

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He told his viewers that he felt overwhelmed by the scale of the crisis, noting that there are over 2,000 people currently held at the location. According to Ed, the facility recently processed 67 new arrivals, which forced staff to make room for them. Ed alleged that immigration officials are intentionally transferring detainees to different states to create distance between them and their families. He argued that this is a deliberate tactic to break the spirits of those held at the center.

He stated that the mental health of many detainees is deteriorating rapidly because they lack the ability to see friends or family members. He explained that the visitation process is designed to be difficult and time-consuming, mentioning that meeting with a detainee takes an hour, and he described the entire experience as an attempt to waste the time of those trying to provide support. He finished his message with a direct plea for help, emphasizing that he cannot address these issues on his own.

What the federal court actually ordered

In the caption of his post, Ed clarified that while he was personally fine, the people inside the detention center are in a state of crisis. He wrote that he refused to stand by and feel helpless any longer. His video has since gained significant traction on TikTok and Reddit, sparking a wider conversation about the conditions within immigration detention centers. A similar case drew attention when an Arizona warehouse manager allegedly blocked workers from leaving after an ICE tip.

@etchaskej I want to start off by saying… I’m fine. The people in these detention centers however are far from being fine; they’re in crisis. And I’m not talking about the rotten food and the dirty/bleach water. They are purposefully making it hard for people to visit them and then they will oftentimes transfer them to different states so that now it is impossible for someone to visit them. And tho that may seem small, this one detail is breaking many of the people inside bc the one thing that was giving them hope in what seems to be a hopeless situation is now gone. The walls are filled with posters telling people they should self deport everywhere. The buildings are segregated by gender, then a building for those with criminal charges and a whole building full of hundreds of people who do not have a criminal record, which means it was never about “violent criminals”. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg with the subtle ways they make these human beings feel inhuman. And I will not stop until they are shut down and abolished or they ban/arrest me. Bc this is unequivocally wrong, and I refuse to stand by feeling helpless any longer. None of us are free, until all of us are free. And I’m going to take that literally. #adelanto #detentioncenter #losangeles #chingalamigra #immigrant ♬ original sound – Ed

This public outcry arrives just weeks after U.S. District Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes issued a preliminary injunction requiring major reforms at the Adelanto facility. In her ruling, Judge Sykes found that the detainees who brought the lawsuit were likely to succeed on their claims that conditions at the site violate Fifth Amendment protections against inhumane treatment.

The court order mandates that the facility provide 24-hour access to clean drinking water, sufficient meals, and free hygiene products. It also requires that the facility be cleaned daily and that mold be removed. Additionally, the judge ordered that detainees be given at least four hours of outdoor recreation time every day and that family visitation during business hours cannot be restricted in terms of physical contact like hugging or holding hands.

The lawsuit, which was filed by groups including Public Counsel and the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, provided a detailed account of life inside the facility. The plaintiffs described a pattern of systematic neglect, including instances where individuals with serious medical conditions went weeks without medication or care.

They also reported that the food served was often rotten and that the drinking water was dirty. The court has now appointed two independent monitors to perform unannounced inspections and oversee compliance with these new requirements for the duration of the lawsuit. Detainees have also been given access to a confidential grievance system that allows them to report issues directly to these monitors.

The Department of Homeland Security and the private operator, GEO Group, have disputed the claims regarding inadequate conditions. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security stated that detainees are provided with proper meals, medical care, and opportunities to communicate with their families and legal counsel. Attorneys for the federal government also argued that they should not be held liable for the daily management of a private contractor like GEO Group.

Despite these arguments, the court’s order remains in effect, and the government has been given 14 days to create a plan to address medical care and disability accommodations.

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