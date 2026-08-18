A homeowner has shared a strange story involving a squatter on Reddit. According to them, a squatter woman from next door climbed into their house, used the private pool to bathe, and tried to enter the house, The Nerd Stash reported. Apart from trying to get into the house, this New York homeowner claimed that this woman also looked inside through their windows. Apparently, this was caught on camera, but the homeowner didn’t share the footage.

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The homeowner said a house next to them had been empty for “ages” until one day they heard a dog barking, suggesting someone may have moved in. However, the homeowner couldn’t observe the neighbor’s yard properly because of their 12-foot-long fences and could only see the dog chained up with no food and water. As the days passed, they claimed that the smell of feces and garbage made them call animal control, saying it was a “health hazard.”

According to the houseowner, they’re unsure whether something was done about it, as they can still hear it sometimes. But one day, they claimed that someone from next door entered their property. They recalled, “Today, one of them decided to hop the fence and take a swim/wash in my pool. I called the cops, and they found her on the next street, where she said she was homeless and needed to wash herself. She has no electricity or water at the property.”

Houseowner claimed that the squatter tried to open their door and looked inside through windows

Per their description, after using the private pool, the woman also tried to open their door and looked inside through the windows. After explaining the pool scene, they said, “Not only did she do that, but she tried to open my house door and looked through the windows! Caught on camera.” They called it “It is wild to me” and mentioned that a community pool is two minutes from their house, which this woman could have used.

Apparently, the homeowner didn’t press charges against the woman, saying the police warned her. They said, “The police gave her a warning since I didn’t press charges. I will, next time. The property they are squattung is owned by the city and NY laws take months for eviction as squatters have rights.” The houseowner also claimed that they have contacted “codes and animal control probably a dozen times.” However, they haven’t shared an update about what happened next.

Despite the squatter concern gaining traction the identities involved remain unknown. This incident is not independently verified.

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