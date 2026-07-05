‘Cash for keys’: Los Angeles homeowners are losing properties to squatters using fake leases and forged documents

Professional squatters are taking over properties across Los Angeles by using forged documents, fake leases, and legal loopholes to turn homes into personal strongholds. These are not simple landlord-tenant disagreements. They have become a growing and complex criminal enterprise that leaves homeowners facing large financial losses, legal problems, and a complete loss of security in their own homes.

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Former LAPD Lt. Moses Castillo and veteran private investigator Michael Youssef say these situations have turned into a serious public safety concern, reports Fox News. They are calling for a specialized anti-squatter task force in Los Angeles to close the gap between civil disputes and criminal investigations. According to them, too many cases are being dismissed as civil matters by police officers who have to make fast decisions without enough information.

Youssef, who has spent more than three decades investigating property fraud, said squatters essentially hold houses hostage. In one case in Long Beach, people allegedly linked to gang activity moved into a home while the owner was in the hospital. They allegedly tried to transfer the property’s title using a fraudulent quitclaim deed and demanded $500,000 to leave. The situation reportedly involved drugs, prostitution, and a shooting.

Youssef says squatters study the system to exploit tenant-protection laws

Youssef said many squatters rely on online forums and groups where so-called “criminal consultants” give step-by-step instructions on exploiting tenant-protection laws. According to him, they know how to create fake residency documents and stage mail deliveries to make it look like they have a legal right to be there. Similar scams involving fake rentals and forged documents have been reported in other contexts.

PROPERTY PIRATES: Pro squatters exploit loopholes as experts urge crackdown in palm-lined paradisehttps://t.co/CzJqhX2d4N pic.twitter.com/7UU6eaqT99 — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) July 5, 2026

Castillo said the current approach to these cases is “way overdue” for a change. He pointed out that when someone breaks locks or windows to get into a home, that is burglary, not a housing dispute. He said victims are often left to deal with the situation on their own.

“They’re literally losing money while somebody else is taking over their property,” Castillo said. He described the emotional toll as severe, calling the experience a “house rape,” where homeowners feel violated and unable to return to their own property.

The financial cost can also be heavy. Many homeowners end up paying “cash for keys” settlements, handing over tens of thousands of dollars just to get squatters to leave. Youssef said a dedicated task force would give homeowners a direct line to authorities who could actually investigate these claims, instead of treating them purely as civil matters.

He said basic steps, like running background checks on occupants, would often reveal outstanding warrants or criminal histories that could push police to act quickly. The LAPD and other local offices have not provided specific comments on the alleged Long Beach case. Such scrutiny can unravel long-hidden deceptions, as a pilot spent years flying Boeing jets across the globe.

Still, calls for reform are growing. Castillo said he hopes Los Angeles can lead the way by creating a specialized unit that other cities could later use as a model. Youssef said these individuals are simply criminals who move from one property to the next because they know the current system makes it difficult to stop them.

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