A high school student shared a video of her classmates at the school, highlighting the lack of social interaction among them. Apparently, the students were busy on their phones and didn’t seem to notice what was happening around them. The student posted the video on TikTok, where it gained significant traction, with people saying it doesn’t look normal.

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According to the Daily Dot, a video showed senior-year students sitting in a classroom, focused on their phones, and not appearing to interact with one another. In the video, almost every student can be seen busy on their phone. No supervisor or teacher is visible in the class, but there are notes on the boards.

The student posted the video on her TikTok account (@nahla_her), which was later reposted on other platforms, including Twitter/X. In the video overlay, the student wrote, “Mind you, third day of senior year btw.” Her video gained significant traction on TikTok, garnering over 4.5 million views.

Viewers seemed concerned about the lack of interaction among the students

As the video went viral, viewers poured their opinions into the comment section, and several seemed worried about the students. As one of the commenters wrote, “Nah y’all don’t understand, high school was NOT like this back then!!! I’ve never seen a classroom so quiet. Back then everybody tried to have conversations with each other even if we didn’t know each other that well. This is not normal behavior y’all.” Another one added, “It’s so weird. When I graduated in 2017 we had smartphone and everything. But we were never like THIS towards each other.”

Some declared the pandemic as a factor for this. One of the commenters wrote, “Phone addiction aside… I couldn’t imagine experiencing the pandemic AND the innovation of AI during grade school. We cannot compare them to previous generations because we’ve never experienced anything like that, EVER. Give them grace fr.”

Another had a different opinion, writing, “No human connection regardless of phone or not bc we grew up online whether it was console, pc, phone or whatnot. People need to learn this is a different generation where the stuff that happened when you were our age doesn’t work anymore.” While one seemed sad, “Yoooo this is actually sad.”

Despite the video going viral and people sharing their opinions on the school incident, the context and background are unclear, as the student didn’t explain why the classroom was busy with phones. The claims made in the video are not independently verified.

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