President Trump posted an image of a map labeling the Strait of Hormuz as a U.S. territory early on Tuesday, The Hill reported. This move serves to double down on his recent calls to annex the vital waterway. The map, which appeared on his Truth Social account, explicitly marks the region as a new U.S. territory.

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The Strait of Hormuz is incredibly significant because roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil flows through it. Currently, the waterway is located within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman. President Trump first brought up the idea of annexation on Friday during a campaign-style event. He told those in attendance that he would be declaring the waterway a U.S. territory pretty soon.

When President Trump spoke to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, he reaffirmed his stance on the matter. He stated that he liked the idea and claimed the U.S. already maintains control over the waterway. He told reporters, “We control it with the blockade, and I like the idea of declaring it a territory.” He also pointed to the logistical challenges in the region, noting that Iran can be a nuisance. He said, “They can put a mine in the water, and people don’t like having mines hit their billion-dollar ships.”

The economic implications are clearly at the forefront of this strategy

President Trump highlighted the volume of resources moving through the area during his discussion. “We’re taking out millions of barrels of oil a week,” he said of the Strait of Hormuz. “The oil prices are coming down, and they will continue to come down unless we decide to do something far drastic, more drastic than what we’re doing.”

Iran has responded to these claims with firm opposition, dismissing the annexation plans as delusional. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi took to X to address the comments directly. He wrote, “The Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian.” He further emphasized the country’s position on operational control by stating, “This strait will only be closed and opened under Iran’s command.”

The tension between the two nations appears to be deepening as both sides maintain their respective positions. Gharibabadi added that as long as the U.S. does “not accept the reality of defeat” and continues to indulge in its “delusions,” Iran will keep enforcing its blockade of the crucial waterway.

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