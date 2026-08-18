A Nottingham mum sold her four bed family home and used £30,000 of the proceeds to pay for her sons’ university costs

Sarah Able, a 60-year-old university lecturer from Nottingham, downsized her family home in March 2025 to help fund her sons’ higher education. The move saw her trade a four-bedroom house for a two-bedroom Victorian terrace located twenty minutes away, after nearly 12 years in her West Bridgford home.

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As reported by The Tab, Sarah sold her previous property for £485,000 and purchased her new residence for £320,000. Removal costs, estate agency fees, stamp duty, and conveyancing fees totaled around £12,000, and once she paid off existing loans and debts, she was left with £30,000 to put directly toward her sons’ university costs.

Her youngest son has started university, while her eldest son has secured a place on a postgraduate medicine degree, with the funds covering a portion of their tuition and living expenses. Sarah currently holds a £30,000 mortgage on her new property and continues to balance her career as a university lecturer with co-owning a pre-owned clothing shop, with proceeds donated to local charities.

The decision to downsize wasn’t sparked by one single moment

Sarah said the change came gradually rather than from a specific trigger, explaining that her lifestyle had shifted while her living space stayed the same. She acknowledged that she is reaching an age where she would like more money for herself, but said supporting her sons’ education remains a priority, adding that she takes pride in how hardworking both of them have been.

Sarah found the emotional side of the move more difficult than the physical process itself. She described coming to terms with the idea that success no longer needed to look like a large family home, and that life at 60 does not need to resemble life at 40. Elsewhere in personal finance news this week, a Reese’s pricing complaint also drew attention after a shopper reacted to Halloween candy costs.

Despite initially expecting regret, Sarah said the move brought relief instead, with the smaller space proving easier and more affordable to maintain. “My new house is smaller, but my life feels bigger,” she said, adding that one of her sons has promised to build her a granny annexe once he buys his own home with a garden.

According to recent analysis from Savills, there were 131,200 downsizers in the UK in 2025-26, with the average home sold by that group priced at £462,500 and the average new home purchase priced at £304,150. Amid a wider run of viral consumer stories this week, a Kentucky Buc-ee’s discovery also picked up traction after a shopper noticed a missing soda fountain flavor.

Sarah’s experience mirrors those broader figures, reflecting a wider trend of people adjusting their living arrangements to support family financial goals.

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