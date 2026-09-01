A Wisconsin Walmart is facing local backlash after a longtime employee known for greeting shoppers at the door was fired, setting off a wave of support from customers who say he had become part of their regular store routine.

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According to the New York Post, Kenneth Schmitz, known to many Manitowoc shoppers as Kenny, had worked at the Manitowoc Walmart for 21 years. Local reports say he celebrated that milestone in May, but was fired last month after what supporters claim was an incident involving a hug from a frequent shopper.

The account being shared by supporters is that Schmitz did not initiate anything inappropriate and was let go over the kind of customer affection he had received for years. Walmart has not discussed the firing, telling NBC 26 it does not comment on personnel matters, leaving the case in the same gray area as other Walmart firing disputes.

The community is trying to get Kenny back

After the firing, a GoFundMe was started by Elizabeth Neely to help Schmitz while he is out of work. The fundraiser says he was fired “for something completely beyond his control” and asks the company to “do the right thing” by reinstating him.

Walmart faces calls for boycott after beloved greeter of 21 years fired for hugging customers https://t.co/88R3STMYoa pic.twitter.com/p86EG9xDJ3 — New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2026

“Recently, Kenny was unexpectedly fired for something completely beyond his control. Customers loved him so much that they frequently initiated hugs to show their appreciation,” the post read. “Kenny did nothing wrong or inappropriate, yet he was let go simply because of the affection shown to him by the community he served so faithfully.”

For many shoppers, the reaction is tied to how visible Schmitz was at the front of the store. The GoFundMe described him as a familiar presence who made people feel welcome. “For over TWENTY years, Kenny has been the smiling, joyful face at the doors of the Manitowoc Walmart. Everyone who shops there knows his energy — he made it a point to brighten every single person’s day as they walked in and out of the store,” the post read.

Customers have also been posting memories of Schmitz and calling for a boycott, which is often how local anger around Walmart jumps from one store decision into a wider online reaction, as seen in another Walmart boycott push this month. One person wrote on Facebook, “It’s sad he ALWAYS had a smile on his face. Fist-bumped, you saying how you doing.



A hug is a greeting to make people feel good. Maybe the Waltons should seek their shares. I’m sure at a meeting they hugged a person a time or two after. Come on, give the guy a break. 21 years with you.” Another wrote, “Kenny is a great man. I knew him from our church, and at Walmart he always asked if he could give us a hug, and my little girl always ran up to him and gave him the biggest hug, and my lil girl is four now; he and his family have been in our family.”

Local shoppers interviewed by NBC 26 gave similar accounts, saying Schmitz offered hugs, fist bumps, and greetings that made the store feel more personal. One former coworker told the outlet that he had started shopping elsewhere after hearing about the firing.

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