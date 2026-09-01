Senior U.S. military leaders are reportedly warning Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that the Iran war is stretching American forces in ways that could weaken readiness elsewhere. The warning centers on the Pentagon’s push to keep more than 50,000 troops in the Middle East on alert while U.S. ships, aircraft and other assets are being pulled from other regions.

Recommended Videos

According to The Washington Post, commanders overseeing U.S. forces in Europe, Asia and Latin America, along with the Navy’s top admiral, formally registered a “non-concur” with Hegseth’s plan. In Pentagon terms, that means they object to the order while still being expected to carry it out. The assessment was recorded in the Secretary of Defense Orders Book, a classified document used to track global force availability and convert presidential priorities into Pentagon orders.

The reported dissent comes as President Donald Trump has resumed military strikes against Iran and used Truth Social to post an AI-generated video purporting to show Iran’s Kharg Island energy hub being bombed. In the post, Trump wrote, “Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!” The clip appeared online as military leaders were privately warning that the conflict’s path had become uncertain and that the strain on U.S. forces was becoming harder to sustain.

The Pentagon pushback is about readiness

The commanders’ concern is not only about the Middle East deployment itself. The broader issue is what the extended operation is taking away from other missions. U.S. ships, aircraft and equipment have reportedly been shifted from Europe, Asia and Latin America to support operations against Iran, disrupting training and limiting other military commitments, which echoes earlier warnings about Army training cuts.

Top U.S. military leaders have reportedly advised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth against extending the war in Iran amid reports that the U.S. is facing a munitions shortage.



“If you're going to arm a genocide, wage an illegal war on Iran, the prior arming of Ukraine, you're… pic.twitter.com/BnbN407u8i — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) August 31, 2026

Army and Air Force leaders reportedly backed the current deployment plan, but they also warned that it carried significant risk. The split inside the Pentagon matters because it shows that even leaders who supported Hegseth’s decision recognized the pressure the war is placing on personnel, weapons stocks and long-term readiness.

Commanders normally raise these concerns in classified channels, but the reported language was unusually blunt. The concern, according to the report, is that the Pentagon may be losing flexibility to respond to threats at home and abroad if the Iran operation continues at its current level.

The latest military activity has added to the pressure. The U.S. struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island on Sunday, saying Revolutionary Guard troops were preparing to launch sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz. Iran then fired ballistic missiles at two U.S. bases in Jordan, though the projectiles were reportedly intercepted before causing damage. Energy markets reacted quickly. Brent crude futures climbed 2.7 percent to $90.51 a barrel after the U.S. attack at Larak Island.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the wider conflict, especially after Trump’s previous fight over who controls the waterway, because roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil normally moves through the waterway. Trump has said the “Strait of Hormuz is open” and claimed 24 vessels passed through last week, but Iran still has drones and missiles that can threaten shipping, which gives Tehran leverage even after heavy U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy